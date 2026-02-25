Power Ranking the 3 most likely NFL Draft destinations for Carnell Tate

NFL Draft season is in full swing as the NFL Combine kicks off this weekend turning everyone's focus in the football world to the scouting event. For prospects, this week can make or break their draft stock, while for the top prospects it can solidify their standing. Battling for the crown as the top wide receiver in the class is Ohio State star Carnell Tate.

After a breakout season in 2024, Carnell Tate had a career year, catching 51 passes for 875 yards and 9 touchdowns. Tate's ability to win at all three levels will make him a valuable prospect for teams picking at the top of the draft, especially with his speed. Tate will most likely be a top 10 pick, but 3 teams stand out as the top potential suitors.

Ranking Carnell Tate's 3 most likely destinations

3. New Orleans Saints

The Saints hit a home run finding Tyler Shough on Day 2 of the draft, which makes this rebuild much easier. Chris Olave posted a career year with Shough and now the Saints could look to add another wide receiver who can win at all 3 levels. Carnell Tate would instantly give Kellen Moore a second dominant receiver like he had with the Eagles allowing this offense to take the next step.

2. New York Giants

Last offseason, the New York Giants hit a home run landing Jaxson Dart late in the 1st Round, and now this team needs to add pieces to make a push for the Playoffs. The Giants already have a WR1 in Malik Nabers, and adding another explosive receiver to this group would only help Dart. Carnell Tate could become an elite deep threat for the Giants, as the team was hurt by Darius Slayton's struggles in 2025.

1. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have their franchise quarterback in Cam Ward, and now it's all about building around him. Brian Daboll takes over as offensive coordinator, and his offense in New York was at it's best with a true WR1 in Malik Nabers. The Titans have a few promising young weapons, but giving this offense an elite receiver in Carnell Tate could help everyone else take the next step