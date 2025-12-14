Jedd Fisch delivered the least convincing response amid looming Michigan rumors

When Michigan had to fire head coach Sherrone Moore earlier this week, it set off chaos in college football. One of the most sought after jobs in the country opened up after all of the coaching carousel chaos had died down seemingly preparing everyone for a second chaotic game of musical chairs.

Early on, Michigan fans identified two clear favorites in Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham. DeBoer is seemingly unlikely to leave, as he shut down the rumors during the Penn State search, while his team is currently in the College Football Playoff.

Kenny Dillingham, on the other hand, publicly shut down the ties between him and Michigan, and while most coaches will lie, it's impossible to believe he's leaving.

Kenny Dillingham gets emotional talking about why he stays loyal to Arizona State.



“It’s a special place to me.” pic.twitter.com/wlQPQ7mY2R — PHNX Sun Devils (@PHNX_SunDevils) December 13, 2025

As Michigan needs to keep moving down the list, they move into a different group of candidates who may be easier to nab. Among the names on the list is Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch who was a popular candidate for the Florida Gators job earlier this offseason.

Jedd Fisch's 'denial' of Michigan rumors isn't fooling anyone

On Saturday, as his team was preparing for the "Bucked up LA Bowl presented by Gronk", Jedd Fisch was asked about his future, and the answer was far from convincing.

"Yeah, I expect to be here. Yeah." Jedd Fisch

If Washington fans were hoping for answers from their head coach, they can choose to take him at his word, but it wasn't the most convincing denial. If Fisch truly is staying, not using the moment to prop up his program while everyone is watching is certainly a missed opportunity.

Everyone should know shortly who will be the next head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, given where we are in the calendar. The Transfer Portal opening is just weeks away, and Michigan would love to have a head coach in place to lock in the players on their roster.