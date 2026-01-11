Lane Kiffin’s latest move is a win for Miami in the Sam Leavitt sweepstakes

The Transfer Portal often becomes a massive game of musical chairs as players quickly find their next programs, leaving others scrambling. Often, when you see teams battling over the same player, the loser is left scrambling for options. Lane Kiffin's first move was to battle with Texas Tech over Brendan Sorsby, and when he lost out, it sent the Tigers into a frenzy.

Lane Kiffin and LSU then hosted Sam Leavitt, and things looked promising until Demond Williams Jr announced his plans to enter the Transfer Portal, changing everything in the quarterback market. Sam Leavitt left LSU's campus without a deal, making visits to Tennessee and Miami.

Lane Kiffin's pivot is great news for Miami in the race for Sam Leavitt

On Friday Night, it looked like Lane Kiffin was making a last-ditch effort to land Sam Leavitt before he took a trip to Miami. When Leavitt left to take the trip to Miami, it seemingly signaled to LSU that it's time to move on to a different option at quarterback.

On Saturday Night, it appears that LSU is indeed moving on as USC Trojans transfer Husan Longstreet is going to take a visit to Baton Rouge.

NEW: USC true freshman transfer QB Husan Longstreet is set to visit LSU this weekend, @SWiltfong_ and @Sheadixon report🐯



Longstreet is a former 5-star recruit. https://t.co/U31NaOwnr0 pic.twitter.com/dHaYBaDAJ7 — On3 (@On3sports) January 11, 2026

LSU pivoting to Husan Longstreet makes a ton of sense aside from the fact that he may be the best quarterback available aside from Sam Leavitt. Longstreet is a former 5-star recruit with 4 seasons of eligibility remaining, meaning that Kiffin can mold and develop his new starting quarterback. Longstreet played sparingly this season, but he went 13-15 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown, adding 76 yards and 2 touchdowns with his legs.

The news of Husan Longstreet visiting LSU should be music to Miami's ears in their pursuit of Sam Leavitt. If the Tigers can lock up Longstreet, it would seemingly take another suitor out of the hunt for Leavitt, leaving just Miami and Tennessee in the mix.

Tennessee has already started to look at other quarterback options as well as the Volunteers hosted Beau Pribula for a visit.

NEW: Tennessee is expected to host Missouri transfer QB Beau Pribula in the near future, @PeteNakos reports🍊



Intel: https://t.co/ybbH7ftNCo https://t.co/KUz7nOVd4f pic.twitter.com/Paura07Ehm — On3 (@On3sports) January 9, 2026

Miami is going to need to land a quarterback from the Transfer Portal again this offseason, as Carson Beck is out of eligibility. The Hurricanes have been quiet on the quarterback front until they hosted Leavitt, and he should quickly become their top target as the best quarterback left on the market.

We'll see which domino falls next, whether it's Lane Kiffin landing Husan Longstreet or Sam Leavitt deciding as we should finally see the game of musical chairs come to an end.