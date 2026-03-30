Marcus Freeman continues RB reload with elite recruit Isaiah Rogers

Notre Dame has always been great at developing running backs, but as of late, the Fighting Irish have become a factory of elite backs. Running Backs coach Ja'Juan Seider deserves a ton of credit as he'll have four running backs picked in this year's draft with players he coached at Penn State and Notre Dame.

When the NFL Draft begins, Notre Dame has a chance to make a major statement as Jeremiyah Love is almost guaranteed to go in the Top 10 while Jadarian Price has a chance to give the Fighting Irish 2 1st Round Picks at Running Back.

While Notre Dame continues to send running back after running back off to the NFL, the issue becomes replacing the elite talent. The way that Notre Dame is recruiting ensures that Marcus Freeman's program has nothing to worry about.

Notre Dame lands elite 4-star RB recruit Isaiah Rogers

On Monday Afternoon, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish added another piece to the pipeline at running back, picking up a commitment from 4-star running back recruit Isaiah Rogers. The Fighting Irish beat out Georgia, Penn State, and Indiana for the talented Massachusetts native.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Isaiah Rogers has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’11 215 RB from Springfield, MA chose the Fighting Irish over Georgia, Penn State, and Indiana



“No place like South Bend, I’m home!”⁰https://t.co/mDWvUOz1sH pic.twitter.com/19ASC7QXzn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 30, 2026

The commitment comes just over a week after Isaiah Rogers took an unofficial recruiting visit to South Bend for Notre Dame's Junior Day recruiting event.

According to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Isaiah Rogers is the 197th ranked player in the Country, the 10th ranked running back in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of Massachusetts.

Isaiah Rogers joins a recruiting class that already holds a commitment from 4-star running back recruit Lathan Whisenton giving the Fighting Irish a talented duo to build around like the team had with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.

Under Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame has been recruiting at an absurd level, and the hope is to keep it rolling with the 2027 recruiting class. Rogers' commitment brings Notre Dame's class to 7th in the Country, and the hope is as the Spring turns to summer that this group surges into the top 5.