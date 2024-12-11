Media Spotlight: Heisman Candidate Dillon Gabriel
By Tony Thomas
The Heisman Finalists have been announced. One of the fab four to sit in the front row in NYC will be Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.
Gabriel has quarterbacked the Ducks to a 13-0 season and a spot in the quarterfinals of the expanded 12-team playoff as a #1 seed. So far, Gabriel has passed for 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns and only six INTs (in 406 attempts). In addition, he has added 7 rushing TDs.
A six-year senior, Gabriel is second all-time in NCAA record books in passing yards. He is 834 yards behind Case Keenum of Houston, who holds the top spot at 19,217 yards.
The Ducks were tested in three games this season, a 3-point win vs. Boise State, a one-point win vs. Ohio State, and a 3-point victory on the road at Wisconsin to remain the only unbeaten FBS team.
Gabriel and Oregon are the Big Ten champs. The Ducks forced 2 INTs by Penn State QB Drew Allar, who completed just 51 percent of his passes in a losing effort. The loss to the Ducks was yet another poor showing by Penn State coach James Franklin on the big stage, whose record vs. AP Top 5 opponents drops to an abysmal 1-14.
20 quarterbacks have hoisted the Heisman since 2000. Only one wide receiver and three running backs have won the most prestigious award in college football. Can Gabriel keep the streak alive against stiff competition from Miami QB Cam Ward, Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter, and running back Ashton Jeanty of Boise State? We shall see.
The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony:
- Date: Saturday, December 14
· When: 8 p.m. EST
· T.V.: ESPN+