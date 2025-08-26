Miami could land program-changing talent with statement win over Notre Dame

This weekend, the Miami Hurricanes will play host to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in one of the biggest games of the weekend and potentially the college football season. The matchup pits the 6th ranked Fighting Irish against the 10th ranked Hurricanes in a game that will have the feeling of a College Football Playoff game while impacting the race for the Playoff the rest of the way.

A win for Mario Cristobal would give him a signature win with the Hurricanes and would quickly give Miami the inside track at the College Football Playoff. As the Hurricanes prepare for one of the biggest games they've had in a long time, it's drawing the attention of a more important group.

Miami's visiting list for the Notre Dame game could be program altering

On Monday, Rivals released an early list of the recruits that will be in town for Sunday Night's game and for Mario Cristobal and his staff, a win could help ignite a run on the recruiting trail that could change everything.

Miami is set to host multiple flip targets for its game against Notre Dame on Sunday, @SWiltfong_ reports🙌



August 25, 2025

The fanbase will be most excited to see that 5-star wide receiver Calvin Russell and 4-star running back Derrek Cooper are making the short trip to the game. Calvin Russell is from Miami and his mother is in the Hurricanes Hall of Fame which makes flipping him from Syracuse a top priority.

Derrek Cooper is another local product and a player that Miami Hurricanes fans have been dying to get into their recruiting class. The fact that fellow Texas commit James Johnson will be joining him on the trip could prove to be important as well as the Miami Hurricanes look to continue building up their defense in the trenches.

Finally, Mario Cristobal is going to get a shot at impressing a pair of commits from the SEC's biggest brands. Justice Fitzpatrick is a Florida Native but, his brother played for Alabama and their former DC Kirby Smart which will make him a tough player to flip from Georgia. Nolan Wilson committed to Alabama this summer but, the Hurricanes would love any chance they can get to land the Top-100 offensive lineman.

If Mario Cristobal can pick up the win on Sunday Night, it may be recruiting wins that aren't following too far behind.

