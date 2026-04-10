Miami keeps bullying the recruiting trail as Cristobal adds elite OL to loaded class

Throughout his career, whether it was as an offensive line coach, as Oregon's head coach, or during the start of his Miami tenure, Mario Cristobal has always been an elite recruiter. While Cristobal has always been one of the best at recruiting, once he got the Hurricanes rolling, he was only going to hit another level. After leading Miami to the National Championship Game, Mario Cristobal is truly recruiting at another level.

The Canes signed the Nation's 8th ranked recruiting class last cycle, but this program truly has the potential when everything's clicking to sign a top 3 class each offseason. Thus far, Miami is recruiting at a level where Cristobal may end up reeling in the Nation's best class when it's all said and done.

Sean Tatum gives Mario Cristobal a monster in the trenches

On Friday, Miami reeled in another major commitment as the Hurricanes won out for Florida native Sean Tatum.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Sean Tatum has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 325 IOL chose the Hurricanes over Florida



He’s the Top IOL in the Sunshine State (per Rivals Industry)



“All thanks to the man above🙌🙏🏾”⁰⁰https://t.co/prMYDBvMph pic.twitter.com/0ouTMQPUex — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2026

Sean Tatum marks the 3rd commitment this week for the Hurricanes, joining 2028 QB recruit Knox Annis and 2027 QB Israel Abrams. Landing Sean Tatum gives the Hurricanes the Nation's 7th ranked recruiting class with 9 commitments on board to this point. Tatum ranks as the 145th ranked recruit in the Country, the 9th ranked interior offensive lineman in the class, and the 15th ranked player out of Florida.

While Miami is up to 7th in the country, this class could quickly become the Nation's best with the pace Miami is currently on. The Canes are working hard to flip 5-star Ohio State commit DJ Jacobs while they're the apparent front runner for Florida Native 5-star Mark Matthews. Add in other recruits the Canes are trending for like elite running back Myson Johnson-Cook, and this class is going to finish as one of the Nation's best.