Michigan just delivered the final blow in the Big Ten’s rise to the top over the SEC

The Michigan Wolverines have just capped off an incredible season, holding off Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies to win the NCAA Tournament with a 69-63 win. The Wolverines cutting down the nets in Indianapolis marks the first time a Big Ten school has won a National Championship since Tom Izzo's 2000 team.

For decades, the SEC reigned supreme as the power in college sports, in large part due to their success year over year in football. When the NIL and Transfer Portal era arrived, it gave the Big Ten a golden opportunity to takeover as the best conference in sports.

Michigan's National Championship is a death blow for the SEC

While the Big Ten won the National Championship in football in 2024-25, easing the blow for the SEC was the fact that the Florida Gators took home the NCAA Tournament seemingly creating a split for the two leagues.

This year has been all-out domination for the Big Ten, erasing any doubt over which league holds all the power in this era. The Big Ten has won 3 straight National Championships in football with 3 different schools, while Michigan won the NCAA Tournament on the Men's side and UCLA won it all on the women's side.

The Big Ten has invested more, and at a better level in this NIL and Transfer Portal era, and the results have come with it. The Wolverines just won a National Championship with an entire starting lineup of transfers speaking to what teams can do in a single offseason with the right level of investment.

If the SEC is ever going to get back in the conversation, Greg Sankey's league is going to need to have this level of dominant year. The SEC has never needed a National Championship more than they will this fall, and it'll become a major point of contention heading into the season as it's clearly the Big Ten's world.