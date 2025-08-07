Jeremiah Smith leads the Non-Quarterbacks with a chance at winning the Heisman Trophy

While the Heisman Trophy had become an award given to the Nation's best quarterback, as of late several other positions have been able to win the Award. Last season, Travis Hunter won the award while Ashton Jeanty was the next best candidate. DeVonta Smith won the award in 2020 meaning the wide receivers have taken down two of the last 5 Heisman Trophies.

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, the quarterbacks could strike back with great candidates in Garrett Nussmeier, Arch Manning, Drew Allar, LaNorris Sellers, DJ Lagway, and Cade Klubnik. While the quarterbacks have the inside track at the award, these playmakers have a great chance to even the score in 2025.

Honorable Mentions:

Koi Perich (S/WR): Last season, Travis Hunter won the Heisman playing both ways, and if PJ Fleck lets Perich play enough on both sides, he could make a run at the award.

Dylan Stewart (EDGE): As a True Freshman, Dylan Stewart became one of the top pass rushers in the Country, and if the Gamecocks go on a run in the Playoff, Stewart could make himself one of the top candidates.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen (RB): The Penn State Nittany Lions have two of the best running backs in the Country but, the split in carries may end up hurting both players in the Heisman race.

While Collin Simmons may be the most talented player on the Texas Longhorns' defense, Anthony Hill Jr will be more productive than almost every player in the Country. Whether Anthony Hill is lining up on the inside at Middle Linebacker or rushing the passer, he's an unbelievable talent that dominates in every role.

Last season, Hill racked up 113 tackles, 8 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and an interception. The Longhorns star is poised for another massive season, and with Simmons rushing off the edge, Hill should be able to rack up a ton of sacks when he faces one one-on-one matchups. If Anthony Hill Jr can create more turnovers while continuing his other production, he could find himself in the Heisman race.

If any defensive player has the chance to win the Heisman Trophy it's Caleb Downs, the biggest playmaker on defense in the Country. Last season, Caleb Downs transferred in from Alabama and made a massive impact on the Buckeyes' defense as his versatility transformed the unit especially in the Playoff.

Last season, Caleb Downs racked up 81 tackles with half of a sack and a pair of interceptions, which was a step down in production compared to his time at Alabama. If Downs can return to the level of production he had at Alabama, he's a talented enough player that he can compete for the Heisman Trophy.

Last season, Ryan Williams burst onto the scene at 17 years old, showing he was one of the most talented players in the Country. Williams is one of the most explosive athletes in the sport, with some of the most impressive ability after the catch, making him almost impossible to take down in the open field.

Ryan Williams was quiet down the stretch, yet he finished the season with 48 catches for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns, averaging 18.0 yards per catch. As Alabama moves from Jalen Milroe to a more traditional passer in Ty Simpson, Williams should see massive increases in stats across the board, making him a great candidate for the Heisman.

If a quarterback doesn't win the Heisman Trophy this season, the Nation's best running back has a great chance at breaking the drought for running backs winning the Heisman. After a breakout season last year, Jeremiyah Love is back at Notre Dame for his Junior season and with one of the Nation's top offensive lines clearing the way, Love has a great chance to put up video game numbers.

In 2024, Jeremiyah Love rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per carry while adding 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a receiver. Love was incredibly productive with a few down games last season, but Notre Dame replacing Riley Leonard should allow Love's attempts to increase, which is great for his Heisman case.

The conversation for a Non-Quarterback winning the Heisman starts and ends with the best player in the Country Jeremiah Smith. As a True Freshman, it was clear that Smith was the most talented player in the argument with Travis Hunter but, he's one of the most complete players in College Football history.

In his Freshman season, Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per reception. After a full offseason in Ohio State's program, Jeremiah Smith is only going to get more talented athletically, which is scary for rival defenders. As the Buckeyes break in a new quarterback, it's clear the game plan should be to throw it Smith's way as often as possible.

