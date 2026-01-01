Ohio State must land these 3 transfers to avoid another early exit in 2026

On Wednesday Night, the Ohio State Buckeyes were stunned, falling to the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals. After the Buckeyes demolished everyone in the regular season, the way these last two games have unfolded with back-to-back losses is truly shocking, exposing some major flaws.

The bad news for Ohio State is that this was likely the most talented roster in the country, and now there are going to be some massive losses. Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, Carnell Tate, Sonny Styles, and Kayden McDonald may all be first round picks this Spring. With Ohio State losing this level of talent, Ryan Day is going to need to dip into the Transfer Portal.

The offensive line was the biggest problem this season, especially when the Buckeyes faced Indiana and Miami. While the Buckeyes could go out and heavily shake this room up, adding talent, it's important to remember this was a young unit that will most likely take a big step next season.

Ohio State needs these 3 key players to compete again in 2026

Ohio State is losing the ultimate chess piece this offseason, as Caleb Downs is most likely heading to the NFL Draft, where he'll be a Top 10 pick. The Buckeyes will need the safety position, and it's one that can be best filled by using the Transfer Portal. Boo Carter won't be able to be used in all the ways that Downs was, but he's shown at Tennessee that he can create turnovers.

Boo Carter ranks as the #1 Safety in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

Penn State just watched Miami demolish them with elite pass rushers, and with theirs departing for the NFL, they'll need to dip into the Transfer Portal. Chaz Coleman didn't get a ton of playing time as a True Freshman at Penn State, but whenever he was on the field, the talent popped, and he could develop into a superstar in this defense.

Chaz Coleman ranks as the #1 Edge Rusher in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

Carnell Tate will be off to the NFL Draft, and while Brandon Inniss had great moments, it's going to be hard to believe that he can elevate into a true WR2. Nick Marsh has been incredibly productive given the quarterback woes at Michigan State the last two seasons, with 100 catches for 1,311 yards and 6 touchdowns. The Buckeyes need another threat opposite Jeremiah Smith; otherwise, teams will do whatever it takes to shut him down.

Nick Marsh ranks as the #2 Wide Receiver in the Saturday Blitz Portal Transfer Rankings.