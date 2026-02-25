Ohio State’s Arvell Reese makes his NFL position preference crystal clear

NFL Combine week is underway in Indianapolis as the biggest stars in college football look to showcase their ability to NFL teams. The week is big for several reasons as players undergo medical testing, interview with teams and the media, and showcase their athletic ability. Ohio State star Arvell Reese is one of the most exciting players to follow throughout this week's events.

Arvell Reese is seen as a lock to be picked in the Top 5 picks as arguably the most talented player in the class regardless of position. This season, Reese exploded for the Buckeyes with 69 tackles and 6.5 sacks becoming one of the best players in the Country.

Arvell Reese draws a line in the sand on future position

One of the biggest questions for teams considering picking Arvell Reese is where he'll fit best in the NFL. Reese played a ton of off-ball linebacker for the Ohio State defense, but he's shown such great flashes rushing the passer that he could end up being a defensive end or edge rusher in an NFL defense.

At the NFL Combine, Arvell Reese was asked about his future where he made it well known where he wants to play.

"Teams have pretty much been asking me what I want to do and see where my mind was at. I've been telling them I think I'm an outside linebacker/edge. I haven't even scratched the surface with really what I can do pass rushing." Arvell Reese

While Arvell Reese will want to be a pass rusher, a team may still pick him with a future at off-ball linebacker in mind. Part of what makes Reese so exciting as a prospect is the potential to move him around in the defense as a Chess Piece.

Putting himself in the edge rush conversation has positives and negatives as his potential is through the roof, but he's now competing with David Bailey, Rueben Bain Jr, and the other top pass rushers in this class compared to a weaker class at linebacker.

Being an edge rusher will best help Arvell Reese when the draft begins as off-ball linebacker is seen as a position with less value. Teams will be taking a gamble betting on Reese, but his talent is clearly enough for a team to feel comfortable picking him and allowing their coaching staff to figure it out.