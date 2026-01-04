Oklahoma State lands the top transfer RB giving the Cowboys contender status for 2026

After the firing of Mike Gundy, the Oklahoma State Cowboys needed to find a head coach who could help this team get back into contention in the Big 12. The Cowboys decided to hire North Texas' Eric Morris, which was a high upside move as he built the Nation's top offense, lighting up the American. The biggest key for Oklahoma State finding instant success hinged on the Cowboys landing Morris' stars from North Texas.

On Saturday, Oklahoma State got its first major victory in rebuilding the roster as it landed a commitment from quarterback Drew Mestemaker. The Redshirt Freshman took the country by storm,- leading the highpowered offense, and now he gives this program a chance to compete in year one. While landing Mestemaker was the biggest key, Eric Morris still had several holes to fill.

Landing Caleb Hawkins bolsters Oklahoma State's roster

On Sunday, Eric Morris went back to his North Texas team to land his new program a massive star. Running Back Caleb Hawkins has officially committed to Oklahoma State following his head coach and quarterback to Stillwater.

He totaled 1,804 yards and 29 TDs this season



This season Caleb Hawkins went from an unknown true freshman to arguably the best running back in college football. Hawkins finished the season with 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns adding another 370 yards and 4 scores as a receiver.

Landing Caleb Hawkins now gives Oklahoma State a chance to have the potent passing attack paired with a stellar rushing attack. Hawkins is only going to get better with experience, and if he can play at nearly the same level against tougher competition, the Cowboys will be Big 12 contenders in 2026.

Caleb Hawkins ranked as the Top Running Back in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

Eric Morris still has plenty of work left to do if he's going to have this team fully ready to win the Big 12 next season. North Texas transfers Wyatt Young and Miles Coleman rank ,7th and 24th respectively as transfer wide receivers.