Pat McAfee's ego and antics no match for what Corso provided, and fans agree

During Lee Corso's run as one of the hosts of ESPN's College GameDay, the picks portion of the show was perfect. The cast would make their selections, there would be some back and forth between the hosts and the guest picker, and then we'd get the big moment when Lee Corso put on the headgear, making the home fans his biggest fans or becoming a villain. It never felt with Corso's moment as if he was trying to make it a big deal or trying to go viral.

When Lee Corso retired, it was decided and rightfully so that no one would wear the headgear again, letting the tradition leave with Lee Corso. While the headgear selections left, there was a void in the role of being the closer on GameDay and Pat McAfee appears to be taking the moment.

In the first show following Lee Corso's retirement, it was clear that Pat McAfee was filling the role of the new closer. The only downside is the fact that it feels like every pick is being made with the sole intention of going viral.

On Saturday Morning, Pat McAfee batted last again this time for the Miami Hurricanes Vs Florida Gators. When McAfee made the final pick of the day he did so by climbing the diving board on the high dive and making his pick by launching himself into the pool.

THERE’S ONLY ONE THING LEFT DO DO HERE…



WE’VE GOT SOME CANES OVER HERE..



THIS THING HAS BEEN STARING AT ME ALL DAMN DAY..



THE U IS BACK



GIVE ME THE CANES #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/CvlVNTaFxE pic.twitter.com/vJjb07HXwj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 20, 2025

The moment looks so forced especially when you consider that he already mentioned the high dive earlier in the show. The fans agree with the sentiment as people feel he's doing far too much to make the moment his.

Pat McAfee I love ya sometimes but for the love of god , stop trying to turn game day into a WWE promo . pic.twitter.com/Wftxoqxumi — Aaron (@Coach_Them_Up) September 20, 2025

Other fans were confused and stunned by McAfee being allowed to wear a Speedo on ESPN as it's certainly an odd moment.

If the FCC is looking for something to censure, they could start with Pat McAfee’s man thigh/speedo on TV. — Mark Vetal (@vetalmd) September 20, 2025

Didn't expect to see Pat McAfee adjusting himself multiple times on College GameDay this morning, but here we are. — Adam Spencer (@AdamSpencer4) September 20, 2025

At the end of the day, ESPN is getting what it wants from Pat McAfee as the clips go viral every weekend. Using the moment for a laugh is more than fine but, the fans wouldn't mind if it was toned down a bit.

More College Football News: