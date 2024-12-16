Playoff Player to Watch: The Spectacular Cam Skattebo
By Tony Thomas
Arizona State blew out Iowa State by more than four touchdowns to win the Big 12 Conference title. It was their first outright conference championship since 1996 when the Sun Devils (11-1), led by QB Jake Plummer and DB Pat Tillman, finished undefeated (8-0) in the PAC-10 and played in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State. A late touchdown by the Buckeyes stole a victory from ASU and cost them a national title that season.
Doing the Sun Devils business in this season is running back Cam Skattebo. At 5’10”, 225 pounds, Skattebo is a battering ram of a football player. He smiles at you and keeps coming as he leaves cleat marks on opposing defenders’ helmets.
A first-team All-Big 12 selection, Skattebo accounted for over 2,000 yards from scrimmage (1,568 yards rushing, 506 yards receiving). During the season, Skattebo posted seven games over 100 yards rushing, including 262 yards in Week 2 vs. Mississippi State.
Skattebo didn’t win any conference or national player awards, but he has been highly productive as of late. Over his last 3 games, Skattebo has rushed 494 yards, scored 8 touchdowns and averaged 8 yards per carry.
Coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils (11-2) have played themselves into the expanded 12-team college football playoff and will enjoy a first-round bye. They await the winner of Clemson vs. Texas in a Peach Bowl battle on January 1.
You can bet that Skattebo, a former FCS All-American at Sacramento State, is chomping at the bit to get back on the football field. Whomever the opponent is Atlanta, he will play mad with a huge chip on his shoulder.