College football's 5 most surprising teams (Good or Bad)
A lot can be told through a team's first four games, especially in college football, when every game counts. Some teams hit the ground running, such as the Miami Hurricanes with a big Week 1 victory against the Florida Gators, and some teams stumble out of the gates but regain their footing in the second game of the season. To make a long story short each week in college football is a test.
Here are five teams that have surprised the country in a good way and a bad way thus far in the young college football season:
The Hoosiers are off to a blazing start in the Big Ten with their first 4-0 start in school history. Spearheaded by senior quarterback transfer Kurtis Rourke, who spent the previous four seasons playing for Ohio University.
The Hoosiers have college football's fifth-highest scoring offense with an impressive showing against Florida International and a 42-13 win against UCLA in week 3. Indiana, which has games left against No. 12 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State, can realistically have a 10-2 season playing in a tough Big Ten conference.
The U has been amazing thus far in the season, going into Gainesville for the first game of the season and dismantling Florida. Led by Heisman Trophy candidate, Cam Ward, who is averaging 409.8 passing yards a game, which is good for second-best in college football.
Their terrorizing defense leads the nation with 16 sacks, with an easy schedule the rest of the way, besides the No. 15 ranked Louisville, there's a good chance Miami (FL) goes undefeated heading into the college football playoffs.
The Tar Heels' loss against James Madison stands out as one of the most significant upsets in the early college football season. In addition to the loss, the Tar Heels conceded an astonishing 70 points to a James Madison team that was competing in Division I-AA just two years prior.
North Carolina has had problems at the quarterback position, a situation that is relatively unfamiliar for the program, which has seen back-to-back first-round draft picks in Mitchell Trubisky and Drake Maye. Excluding the setback against James Madison, the Tar Heels have recorded a commendable start to the season with a 3-1 record.
Furthermore, they continue to benefit from the performance of All-ACC running back Omarion Hampton, who is averaging 139 yards per game. The only significant challenge remaining will be a late-season matchup against Georgia Tech
The Fighting Illini have emerged as a surprise team in the Big Ten Conference, and it can be argued that they are among the most unexpected teams in college football, alongside Indiana. Illinois, which has started the season with a record of 4-0, found itself at 2-2 at the same juncture last year, subsequently losing to Nebraska.
Transitioning from a 5-7 record last season to nearly matching that win total in just four games is a remarkable achievement. Junior quarterback Luke Altmyer, who has recorded 10 touchdowns without any interceptions, is at the forefront of this success, positioning Illinois as a contender for a college football playoff berth.
With matchups against No. 9 Penn State, No. 12 Michigan, and No. 8 Oregon still ahead, Illinois faces one of the most demanding schedules remaining in the Big Ten.
Florida State has been the most disappointing team in college football this season. The Seminoles suffered a shocking defeat to Georgia Tech in their season opener. Subsequently, they faced another setback against Boston College the following week. A loss to Memphis intensified the pressure on head coach Mike Norvell, making his seat the hottest in the sport.
The team is grappling with numerous issues, and the performance of DJ Uiagalelei, a college football journey now playing for his third team in five years, has been inconsistent in generating offensive momentum. Florida came into the season ranked No. 10, there's a chance they win five games this season.
There remains a significant amount of football yet to be played, upon revisiting this list later in the season, it is possible that the teams currently viewed as strong or surprising may find themselves on the unfavorable side of this list by the time bowl season arrives.