Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
By Justin Perez
The Oregon Ducks are the ultimate example of a team coming out with tons of unique uniform ideas over the years. Many of their designs, for better or worse, can never be reduplicated. They have some of the most iconic uniforms ever and they added to that line this weekend.
Against Idaho, the Ducks wore these all-green beauties. This is a wonderful uniform and is one of the better ones they've come out with.
A green helmet, a green jersey, and green pants. There are enough hints of yellow spread out to be visually pleasing without being too much of a distraction.
The logo, facemask, armpit panels, neck collar, and numbers get the job done. Not to mention, a logo patch of Puddles appears on the sleeves. These give off the vibes of the legendary throwbacks from the early 1990s.