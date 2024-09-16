Jesse Palmer points out that Florida Gators struggle to score on and off the field
By Sam Fariss
Head coach Billy Napier is probably going to lose his job. There is no clear starting quarterback. The defense is a disaster. The Florida Gators are 1-2.
Yes, this season has been a complete disaster for the Gators on the field and on the sidelines. From original starting quarterback Graham Mertz being sidelined for DJ Lagway to get the start last week, just for Mertz to enter the game again, to an inability to stop its opponents from scoring, Florida football is in shambles.
Over three games, the Gators have put up an abysmal 44 points and the team's inability to score has put Napier on a hotter seat than almost any other coach in the country.
Furthering the narrative that Florida can't score, during the Gators' matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, commentator and former player Jesse Palmer shared his thoughts about a fan who appeared to be striking out in the stands.
Like any other college football game, the camera work showed fans in the crowd throughout the SEC matchup and, at one point, focused in on a group of students that included a young male dancing in the stands.
"“He’s got a mustache, you can’t see it now but he’s whipping his hand with his shirt,” Palmer said. “I’m gonna make a bold prediction. I’m gonna say that guy’s in the friend zone.”
The dancing Gator received zero attention from the female fans around him and, no matter what the truth is, seemed unable to "score."
Palmer is not only a former player and a frequent member of college football analysis crews, he is also the host of The Bachelor so he may actually have some idea what he's talking about. Following the explosion of Palmer's on-air comments across social media, he shared a follow-up statement.
"I think he's a great guy. I didn't say he's a bad guy. I'm just saying, I don't think he's dating anybody in the shot right now," Palmer said.
Regardless of whether or not the young fan scored or not, the Florida Gators have undeniably failed to do so on the field and it has spelled trouble for the rest of their season.