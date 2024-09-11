May the doubters be silenced... Sherrone Moore has signed a HC contract
By Sam Fariss
After a tumultuous week for Michigan and its head coach Sherrone Moore, a light at the end of the tunnel has emerged for the Wolverines.
Just a week ago, Michigan's Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced that Moore had not signed a new contract since being named as the Wolverines' newest football head coach, replacing the legendary and historic Jim Harbaugh.
Despite Moore disputing these claims on national television ahead of the Wolverines' matchup against the Texas Longhorns, it was too late to take back what Manuel had shared with the press and therefore the public.
After the Michigan loss to Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Michigan announced that Moore had officially signed a head coaching contract.
Santa Ono, the university president, and Manuel released a joint statement on Wednesday that a contract had been finalized after a dual effort between them and Moore.
“Our University of Michigan administration led by President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel has been tremendous throughout this process, and I am excited to have this contract completed,” Moore said. "All my focus is and always will be centered on the mental, physical, and spiritual development of the young men that suit up to play for Michigan. Go Blue!”
Michigan and Moore are in the middle of preparing for a home matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
The Wolverines were defeated 31-12 by the Longhorns and were subsequently bumped from No. 10 in the country to No. 17.
In Week 1, the Wolverines defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs 30-10 so Michigan currently stands at 1-1 overall.