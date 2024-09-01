Triumphs and Tumbles: The 5 standout winners and losers from Week 1
By Justin Perez
Colorado was able to open up Deion Sanders' second year as head coach with a critical win over FCS power North Dakota State.
This past Thursday's 31-26 victory over the Bison was catapulted by the combined efforts of star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and multi-purpose stud Travis Hunter. These two had a few of the top individual performances in Week 1.
For Sanders, he threw for 445 yards in a highly efficient effort for which he completed 26 of 34 passes. Despite throwing a third-quarter interception, the potential Heisman Trophy hopeful tossed for four scores.
Sanders was able to hit medium-range throws and deep shots consistently. This was impressive considering that the offensive line struggled in pass protection.
The Buffaloes also didn't get any production from their running game either. They only totaled 59 yards on 23 carries.
Seven different pass catchers found themselves on the box score. Travis Hunter tied for the team lead in receptions with seven catches. He racked up 132 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It was a highlight-filled day for the duo and the most impressive connection between the two is below.
This was the final connection between the two stars that led to a touchdown. It also proved to be the final dagger in a hard-fought and impressive victory over NDSU. Hunter also recorded three tackles on defense.
Another highlight of the passing game was Jimmy Horn Jr., who also caught seven passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. If Sanders and Hunter keep putting up these numbers, expect them to be in the race for the Heisman Trophy.