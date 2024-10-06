Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia officially owns the entire state of Alabama
One of the biggest takeaways I have from Vanderbilt's improbable win against the Crimson Tide is that Diego Pavia owns the state of Alabama. If you rewind to November 2023 Pavia led New Mexico State into Jordan-Hare Stadium and embarrassed the Auburn Tigers.
He led the Aggies to a dominating win over the Tigers in a way both Alabama and Georgia could have only hoped to have done in 2023. Fast forward to October 5th, 2024, and he just led Vandy to their biggest win in program history.
Pavia made mincemeat of the Alabama secondary and ran the option to perfection. Kane Wommack's defense had no answers for anything the Commodores did. Anytime the Crimson Tide defense needed a stop on third down Pavia found a way to keep his team on the field.
You can tell his confidence has rubbed on his teammates in Nashville as the Commodores never flinched even when it seemed like Alabama was on the verge of pulling a comeback.
When a team beats Alabama, it often is due to a special performance from their quarterback and Pavia's performance felt very Johnny Manziel or Stephen Garcia-like. He could do no wrong and gave a performance that will be remembered as one of the greatest upsets in college football history.
Pavia if he never wins another game in Nashville will always be a hero and will never have to buy a meal in the city again. The most impressive part of this victory is that it doesn't have a fluke feel to it.
Vanderbilt jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead and never trailed the entire game. Alabama even in some of their darkest days never had a struggle against the Commodores and the addition of this underdog quarterback changed history forever. It will be fun to see what Pavia and Vandebilt's next big feat will be.