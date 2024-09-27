Which undefeated team through Week 4 will be the first to lose?
By Sam Fariss
There are 14 FBS teams that have earned four victories and have yet to lose this season. From the Army Black Knights to the Texas Longhorns, there have been expectations met and predictions turned upside down.
So, as Week 5 unfolds and teams creep closer to the postseason, which four-win, undefeated team will be the first to fall?
Which FBS teams have started 4-0?
- Army Black Knights
- No. 22 BYU Cougars
- Duke Blue Devils
- No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Liberty Flames
- No. 7 Miami Hurricanes
- No. 11 Missouri Tigers
- No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
- Pitt Panthers
- No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers
- No. 1 Texas Longhorns
- No. 10 Utah Utes
- Washington State Huskies
Army already flew past its Week 5 opponent, the Temple Owls, with a 42-14 victory. This win is what bumped the Black Knights to a 4-0 record to start the 2024 season and they are therefore safe from a loss for at least another week.
No. 22 BYU is set to take on the Baylor Bears in Waco. The Bears are coming off a nail-biting, overtime loss to the Colorado Buffaloes where the defense seemed to run out of steam. With how well the Cougars have been playing this season, Baylor most likely doesn't stand a chance.
Duke is hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels who are trying to bounce back from an embarrassing 20-point loss to the JMU Dukes. Head coach Mack Brown is going to be angry and out for blood, and will absolutely refuse to lose to Duke(s) two weeks in a row.
No. 19 Illinois has to visit No. 9 Penn State this weekend and will most likely fall to the Nittany Lions. However, the Fighting Illini have had a few tricks up their sleeves this season so maybe, just maybe, they can pull off the upset.
Indiana will be at home when they play the Terrapins this weekend and should easily surpass the struggling offense (and defense) that Maryland has rolled out so far this season.
It would come as no surprise if Liberty wins out over the remainder of their season, much less earn an easy victory over the App State Mountaineers on the road in Week 5.
The No. 7 Hurricanes are hosting the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies who have had a sluggish start to the 2024 season. If Cristobal and Miami can glide past the Hokes, they will be 5-0 for the first time in program history.
The Missouri Tigers are on a bye in Week 5 but will face No. 24 Texas A&M on the road in Week 6 which could pose a threat to their so-far perfect record.
Ole Miss hosts Kentucky this week and the Wildcats have already posed a threat to the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. However, with Jaxson Dart leading the offense and the Rebels earning the title as the stingiest defense in college football, Ole Miss should be just fine in Week 5.
The Pittsburgh Panthers are also on a bye in Week 5 and get to keep their perfect record for at least one more week. Alongside the Tigers and the Panthers, the Tennessee Volunteers are enjoying an off week before they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
Texas is the No. 1 team in the country after a long drought of holding the first-place spot. This week, the Horns host the struggling Mississippi State Bulldogs and should easily move to 5-0 overall.
No. 10 Utah is set to face the Arizona Wildcats who were expected to be much better than they have looked so far this season. With backup quarterback Isaac Wilson finding his footing on the road last week, the Utes will most likely glide to a 5-0 record.
Despite Washington State starting its season 4-0 with a win over the UW Huskies in the annual Apple Cup, the Cougars have yet to earn a spot in the Top 25. This week, the Cougs have to visit the No. 25 Boise State Broncos and will have to play a perfect game to maintain their perfect record.
The moral of the story is that just about half of these teams will move to 5-0 this week and a handful of the teams have a bye and will remain perfect for at least another seven days. The first team to fall for the first time this season will more likely than not be the Duke Blue Devils or the Illinois Fighting Illini... only time (and about four quarters of football) will tell.