Who is Jaydon Blue? Analyzing the Texas Longhorns' newest starting running back
By Sam Fariss
Devastatingly, Texas' projected starting running back for 2024, CJ Baxter, injured his knee during a fall practice and is out for the upcoming season.
However, the Longhorns aren't necessarily lacking at the running back position and their next-man-up is nobody to stick your nose up at.
Jaydon Blue, a junior, is heading into his third season with the Horns and now that Baxter is out, Blue is expected to be RB1 for Texas.
Who is Jaydon Blue?
Over the last two seasons, Blue has played behind stars like Bijan Robinson, Jonathon, and CJ Baxter.
However, with Robinson and Jonathon now in the NFL and Baxter unfortunately sidelined, Blue will finally hear his name called to start for the one and only Texas Longhorns.
Over his first two seasons for Texas, Blue had just 80 carries. However, he earned 431 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Blue also had 14 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown through the air in 2023.
Originally from Houston, Blue stands at 6-feet tall and 200 pounds, the perfect size for a ball carrier who can take hit after hit without losing steam.
Who is Jaydon Blue's backup?
Now that Blue is expected to be RB1, who becomes the newest next-man-up for Texas?
The Longhorns' RB2 is projected to be sophomore Quintrevion "Tre" Wisner. Last season for Texas, Wisner had 12 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown.
Behind Wisner is freshman running back Jerrick Gibson from Gainesville, FL. Gibson was an All-American and All-District honoree in high school and stands at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds.