Who is playing college football on Thursday and Friday? 2024 Week 6 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
Two ranked matchups and a handful of conference rivalries are kicking off Week 6 of the college football season on Thursday and Friday night.
From the Oregon Ducks to the Syracuse Orange, teams across the country are taking the field over the first two nights of the week.
Here is the entire schedule of games fans can tune into on Thursday or Friday night:
FBS games on Thursday, Oct. 3
- Texas State at Troy – 7 p.m. ET – ESPNU
- Sam Houston State at UTEP – 9 p.m. ET – CBSSN
Texas State and Troy are preparing to square off in a Sun Belt matchup while Sam Houston and UTEP are preparing for a Conference-USA battle.
FBS games on Friday, Oct. 4
- Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State – 7 p.m. ET – CBSSN
- Houston at TCU – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
- Michigan State at (6) Oregon – 9 p.m. ET – FOX
- Syracuse at (25) UNLV – 9 p.m. ET – FS1
The Oregon Ducks moved back up to No. 6 in the country after walloping the UCLA Bruins while the UNLV Rebels earned a Top 25 spot after starting their season 4-0, even without their original starting quarterback.
Houston versus TCU may turn into a Big 12 barn burner but Jacksonville State at Kennesaw may be an offensive shootout.
College football action will continue at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 as more conference matchups unfold and teams get one step closer to the College Football Playoffs.