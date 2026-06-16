Power Ranking the Big 12 after Brendan Sorsby's stunning departure

The Big 12 went from having a clear frontrunner to being turned upside down overnight with the chaos surrounding Texas Tech. After the league filed its own suit against Texas Tech seeking sanctions, the news came on Monday Night that Brendan Sorsby would be leaving for the NFL Supplemental Draft.

Texas Tech loses one of the Nation's best quarterbacks, knocking the Red Raiders down a peg thus opening the door for new contenders to emerge. The Big 12 is seemingly now wide open as Will Hammond will determine the fate of the Red Raiders once he returns from his torn ACL as the expected starting quarterback.

Power Ranking the Big 12 as Texas Tech takes a major hit

16. Iowa State Cyclones

There aren't many coaches envious of the job Jimmy Rogers has this season as he takes over an Iowa State roster that was gutted by Matt Campbell's departure. In total, Iowa State lost 55 players to the Transfer Portal, which is far too much to overcome in one offseason. This season shouldn't be any indictment on Rogers' ability as a coach, but exceeding expectations would be quite the statement.

15. Colorado Buffaloes

The days when Colorado was competing for national relevance appear to be long gone, as Deion Sanders' first season without his sons and Travis Hunter was a mess. Colorado shouldn't have the same quarterback issues, as Julian Lewis should be the unquestioned starting quarterback for the Buffaloes. The big concern is that Colorado no longer has the elite talent it once had or the size in the trenches to build a real winner.

14. West Virginia Mountaineers

Rich Rodriguez's second season back at the helm should be an improvement, coming off a 4-8 season where the Mountaineers went 2-7 in league play. Michael Hawkins comes over from Oklahoma as an exciting quarterback for Rodriguez's offense with his rushing ability. The roster continues to turn over a ton, but there should be great signs of improvement this season.

13. Baylor Bears

Dave Aranda has a ton of pressure on him heading into 2026, as another bad season could be his last leading Baylor. The Bears lost Sawyer Robertson to the NFL, and DJ Lagway comes in to replace him, which could be a mess or a home run. The defense shouldn't be nearly as bad as it was last season, but the roster lacks the high-end talent that the other teams in this league have.

12. UCF Knights

Scott Frost's first season back at the helm at UCF was a lot like his time in Nebraska, as the Knights finished the season 5-7 with a 2-7 record in the Big 12. Alonza Barrett luckily fell into UCF's lap as Bob Chesney inherited Nico Iamaleava at UCLA. Frost brought in a ton of transfers, which could lead to a ton of success or a major flop, as it's not easy to have faith in Frost's career results.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati quietly gets off perfectly in the Brendan Sorsby scandal, as they were reportedly informed of the investigation last year, and won't deal with the consequences. The strength of the offense will be a veteran offensive line, while JC French IV is tasked with replacing Sorsby. The talent level of Sorsby made up for a ton of the Bearcats' flaws last season, and it'll be hard for the group to finish in the top half of the league.

10. Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas finished the season with another 5-7 season, making 2026 a pivotal year for the Lance Leipold era. The Jayhawks replace Jalon Daniels, but the offensive line has a ton of veterans while adding star running back Dylan Edwards from Kansas State. Andy Kotelnicki returning to the staff should be helpful, but this is a transition year for the roster.

9. TCU Horned Frogs

TCU could've been a frontrunner to win the Big 12, but the Horned Frogs were the victims of Indiana's success as Curt Cignetti scooped up Josh Hoover. Sonny Dykes inserts Harvard transfer Jaiden Craig into the offense at quarterback. Craig is going to need to prove he can play at this level, and even then, TCU has some big holes to fill that'll make it hard to succeed at a high level.

8. Kansas State Wildcats

Chris Klieman retired and Collin Klein returns to Kansas State this time as the head coach of the Wildcats. The return of Klein should have a big impact on Avery Johnson as the Wildcats are still looking to tap into his potential. The defense may end up being the unit that sinks this team as the Wildcats bring in at least 7 potential starters via the portal.

7. Arizona State Sun Devils

Kenny Dillingham chose to stick around with Arizona State rather than pursue some of the bigger jobs, and he'll be tasked with replacing Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson. Dillingham has been one of the best at picking under-the-radar transfers, and if Cutter Boley takes a big step, the Sun Devils could return to the Big 12 Championship Game.

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Oklahoma State Cowboys enter their first season in forever without Mike Gundy at the helm, and they could be the most exciting team in the Big 12. Eric Morris brings Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins, and Wyatt Young with him from North Texas in a loaded transfer class. The biggest question is around whether the talent can play at the same level against tougher competition, as if they can, it'll make this team dangerous.

5. Utah Utes

Kyle Whittingham departed for Michigan while taking some major pieces with him, but the Utah Utes should be in contention to win the Big 12. Devon Dampier returns as one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the country, but replacing two 1st round picks at offensive tackle is an impossible task. Morgan Scalley remaining on the staff should allow the defense to play at an elite level.

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Losing Brendan Sorsby takes Texas Tech from the clear front runner to win the Big 12 to a team with major questions. The Red Raiders' season now rides on Will Hammond recovering from his torn ACL for the start of the season, which could end up being a major concern. The way this offseason unfolded could either crater Texas Tech or lead to the team going on a major revenge tour against the conference.

3. Arizona Wildcats

After a 4-3 start, Arizona went on a tear to close the season, winning its final 5 regular season games. The Wildcats return a core capable of competing for the conference championship, led by their star quarterback Noah Fifita. The trenches should be a strength for the Wildcats, and if some of the transfer additions prove to be a hit, Arizona could find itself in the College Football Playoff.

2. Houston Cougars

As Texas Tech stumbles with the Sorsby, the Texas team to watch is the Houston Cougars, as Willie Fritz's team has a chance to be the best in the Big 12. Fritz reunites with his former superstar running back Makhi Hughes, forming a potential superstar duo with Conner Weigman. Transfers will need to gel on defense, but the offense should be the best in the conference.

1. BYU Cougars

The BYU Cougars dealt with a similar situation to the one Texas Tech is currently in when Jake Retzlaff was forced to leave for Tulane ahead of fall camp, and they made it to the Big 12 Championship. Bear Bachmeier will only be better after his freshman season, and LJ Martin returns, giving the Cougars a dominant duo in the backfield. BYU returns a loaded roster, and the continuity gives the Cougars a best chance to win the league.