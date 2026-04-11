Predicting the NFL Draft destination for every edge rusher as Arvell Reese battles for top spot

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away as the lives of hundreds of prospects along with the futures of every team will be drastically changed. While the draft will start with Fernando Mendoza being picked 1st overall, the rest of the round may be defined by the edge rushers. Teams needing a star pass rusher are in luck as this class is loaded with defensive gamechangers.

The top of this class is loaded with edge rushers who can come in and instantly change a defense for the better. The biggest question heading into the draft is over who will be the 1st edge rusher off the board as Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain all appear to be neck and neck.

Arvell Reese headlines loaded edge rusher draft class with race for first off the board heating up

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

The draft truly starts with the 2nd Overall pick as the New York Jets won't be able to pick their franchise quarterback. Heading into the final weeks of the draft cycle, the Jets appear to be zeroing in on Ohio State star Arvell Reese. The Buckeyes star plans to make a full-time transition to edge rusher, which could be a great transition, but comes with a solid fallback option if he ends up being a better fit at linebacker.

7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

Dan Quinn enters the offseason needing to plug a ton of holes before what will be a pivotal season for his future. The Commanders need to find a cornerstone on defense to build the unit around to help Quinn get a bounce-back season from this group. David Bailey may be the best edge rusher in the class after leading the Country in sacks, and he could instantly help elevate this unit.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

Before arm measurements were a major talking point, Miami star Rueben Bain Jr would've had a great chance to be the 1st non-quarterback drafted. Instead, Rueben Bain Jr will likely suffer a small slide, but still hear his name called in the first 10 picks of the draft. Rueben Bain Jr is an elite edge rusher who can instantly give the Chiefs a difference-maker to pair with Chris Jones up front.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

The biggest concern around Miami star Akheem Mesidor is the fact that he's an older prospect, but for teams looking to win now, it's an easy concern to look past. After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys had the worst defense in the league, in part because of the fact they didn't have a threat off the edge. Akheem Mesidor would instantly bolster the Cowboys' defense, giving the unit a potential 10+ sack player as soon as he steps into the league.

26. Buffalo Bills: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

As the Bills continue to push for Super Bowls, they continue to cycle in veteran pass rushers as they've struggled to draft and develop great long-term fixes. Keldric Faulk comes with a ton of upside as he has all the traits to become a star, but he needs to continue growing as a pass rusher. Faulk can instantly help the defense against the run while continuing to develop as a long-term option as a pass rusher.

34. Arizona Cardinals: Zion Young - Edge Rusher - Missouri

The Cardinals could look to pick a pass rusher at the top of the draft, but if they pass, they could end up landing a solid player at the start of Day 2. Zion Young has been dominant in back-to-back seasons in the SEC after starting his career at Michigan State. Young is an explosive player off the edge who plays with a high motor and can continue to develop into a 3-down rusher in the NFL.

39. Cleveland Browns: Cashius Howell - Edge Rusher - Texas A&M

Much like Rueben Bain Jr, Cashius Howell will likely slide in this draft class due to his shorter arm measurements. Cashius Howell was one of the most productive pass rushers this season, racking up 11.5 sacks. Howell will slide with his arm length concerns, but he'd be a great risk to take for the Browns, as he'd get to join a dominant defensive front rushing opposite Myles Garrett.

42. New Orleans Saints: R Mason Thomas - Edge Rusher - Oklahoma

The Saints' defense is going to need to replace some veterans as Cameron Jordan remains a free agent at this point in the offseason. Even if Jordan returns, the Saints should look to add younger edge rushers to the room to build around long-term. Oklahoma star R Mason Thomas dealt with injuries at times, but when healthy he's a game wrecker off the edge.

50. Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas - Edge Rusher - Illinois

The Lions' loss of Al-Quadin Muhammad creates a major need opposite Aidan Hutchinson, which will need to be addressed in the draft. Illinois star Gabe Jacas doesn't have the highest ceiling among the edge rushers in this class, but he's also a high floor player. Jacas is a well-rounded edge rusher with a ton of power who can help this team instantly in a rotational role, especially on early downs.

58. San Francisco 49ers: Malachi Lawrence - Edge Rusher - UCF

Given the injury history that Nick Bosa has, paired with Mykel Williams struggling when he was healthy, the 49ers will need to draft a pass rusher early in this class. While Malachi Lawrence never posted stunning numbers at UCF, each season he proved he could be a consistent contributor. Lawrence can bring a level of explosiveness and agility off the edge that this defense desperately needs with the holes in this room.

66. Tennessee Titans: Derrick Moore - Edge Rusher - Michigan

Robert Saleh has already started to mold the Titans' defense in his image, using free agency and trades to bring in several pieces that he's coached along his past stops. While the Titans' defensive front has improved, bringing in talent off the edge would only help as this team pushes for the Playoffs. Derrick Moore plays with a level of physicality and violence off the edge that can help him make an immediate impact as he continues to develop.

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joshua Josephs - Edge Rusher - Tennessee

Todd Bowles is going to need to add depth to the Buccaneers edge rush room as injuries set the entire unit back in 2025. While Joshua Josephs will need to add weight in order to play at the next level, he has the talent to succeed in the NFL. Joshua Josephs will instantly be playable piece as a run defender, but he'll need to continue his development as a pass rusher to succeed long-term.

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Dani Dennis-Sutton - Edge Rusher - Penn State

While Khalil Mack is back for another season, Jim Harbaugh and his staff will need to start planning for the future. The Chargers will be hoping to go on a deep run in the Playoffs, and adding pass rushers will set the defense up for postseason success. While Dani Dennis-Sutton needs to continue developing, he proved he can be the leading pass rusher this season with Abdul Carter in the NFL, which should allow him to make an immediate impact.

87. Miami Dolphins: Keyron Crawford - Edge Rusher - Auburn

The Miami Dolphins are truly a blank slate, as the team is going under a severe rebuild with the level of talent they've gotten rid of. Auburn edge rusher Keyron Crawford is the perfect type of player for the Dolphins to pick and hope that they can develop on the job. Crawford is currently a designated pass rusher, but if the Dolphins can develop him into more of a 3-down player, it would be a home run.

95. New England Patriots: LT Overton - Edge Rusher - Alabama

Drake Maye playing to an MVP level was a major factor in the Patriots' success, but the improvements on the defensive front were also key. The Patriots will look to continue infusing young talent into this roster, and the defensive front is one of those areas. LT Overton isn't the type of edge rusher who will wow with his pass rushing ability, but he's a force in the run game who can bring versatility to the defensive front.

104. Arizona Cardinals: Romello Height - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

If the Arizona Cardinals choose to pass on an edge rusher with the 3rd Overall pick, they should look to add one later in the draft. This season, Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech and had a breakout season with 10 sacks, bolstering his draft stock significantly. Height is as explosive as they come off the edge, but if he's going to become elite in the NFL, he's going to need to become more powerful.

123. Los Angeles Chargers: Jaishawn Barham - Edge Rusher - Michigan

Picking Jaishawn Barham wouldn't be a reunion for Jim Harbaugh, as the two just missed each other at Michigan, but it's a player who perfectly fits his mold. Barham plays with such an exciting level of explosiveness and power, while he is still such a raw player that could develop into a star as he continues to improve.

137. Philadelphia Eagles: Anthony Lucas - Edge Rusher - USC

Injuries and free agency have dealt a major blow to the Eagles' edge rush room, which Howie Roseman will need to restock. Anthony Lucas is a gamble on upside as his peaks are impressive, but the former 5-star recruit has just 3 sacks in his career despite having all the traits and tools.

172. New Orleans Saints: Max Llewellyn - Edge Rusher- Iowa

Given that Cam Jordan is still a free agent, the Saints will likely look to get younger on the defensive line. Max Llewellyn has posted back-to-back impressive seasons, and he can make an immediate impact as a pass rusher in the NFL while rounding out the rest of his game.

176. Kansas City Chiefs: Nadame Tucker - Edge Rusher - Western Michigan

While everyone talks about the edge rushers at the top of this class, it was Western Michigan star Nadame Tucker who finished in a tie with David Bailey for the most sacks in the Country. When the draft begins, Nadame Tucker will be a fascinating prospect to follow as an older prospect with a strange journey to his production this season, but it's hard to deny this 14.5 sack season.

177. Dallas Cowboys: Mason Reiger - Edge Rusher - Wisconsin

After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are going to need to take swings in the draft to try to find capable pass rushers. At this stage, Mason Reiger is likely a designated pass rusher, but the Cowboys could certainly use a player who can apply pressure on 3rd downs.

197. Philadelphia Eagles: George Gumbs Jr - Edge Rusher - Florida

Howie Roseman will look to bolster the edge rusher position after injuries left the room bare to the point that Brandon Graham tried to return and give the unit help. George Gumbs Jr is the ultimate high upside player that the Eagles would take a chance on, as he's still learning the position after starting his career as a wide receiver.

200. Carolina Panthers: Tyreak Sapp - Edge Rusher - Florida

Coming into the season, Tyreak Sapp was a player who had buzz to be a potential 1st Round pick, but it wasn't the level of season he or Florida needed. Sapp will bring less than ideal measurables, which is a concern, but he's certainly worth taking a swing on with a Day 3 pick.

201. Green Bay Packers: Vincent Anthony Jr - Edge Rusher - Duke

The Packers will look to continue adding depth to the defensive front as the unit could use more pieces behind Micah Parsons. Vincent Anthony Jr needs to continue developing his game in all aspects, but he has the potential to earn a rotational role early on in his career.

214. Indianapolis Colts: Caden Curry - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

The Colts have built a promising young edge rush room, but the team should look to continue adding pieces, hoping to find a star opposite Laiatu Latu. Caden Curry exploded for 11 sacks this season, and while he may need to kick inside long term, he has the motor to take a chance on late in this class.

231. Atlanta Falcons: Quintayvious Hutchins - Edge Rusher - Boston College

While the Falcons have invested a ton in their edge rush room, the future of James Pearce is a concern after his off-field issues this offseason. The Falcons should look to add insurance, especially on Day 3, and Quintayvious Hutchins is worth taking a risk on. Hutchins will never have starter upside, but he's a piece any team can look to develop as a long-term option in a rotation.

244. Minnesota Vikings: Mikail Kamara - Edge Rusher - Indiana

While Dallas Turner and Jonathan Greenard are the lead duo for the Vikings off the edge, Minnesota should look to develop pieces long-term. Mikali Kamara is undersized to be a true 3-down edge rusher, but he's proven in his career that he can be a rotational pass rusher in the right scheme.

248. Cleveland Browns: Trey Moore - Edge Rusher - Texas

After beginning his career at UTSA, Trey Moore has proven he can be a capable edge rusher against Power 4 talent. Trey Moore has less than ideal measurables for the position, which create long-term concerns, but he's worth taking a risk on with a Day 3 pick.

254. Indianapolis Colts: Patrick Payton - Edge Rusher - LSU

After Patrick Payton racked up 7 sacks in 2023, it looked like he could be on his way to being a future 1st Round pick. Instead, Payton took a major step back in 2024 and recorded just 1 sack for LSU in 2025 after transferring. The talent and traits are still there with Payton, but it's going to take the right staff to bring him back to form.