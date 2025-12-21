Predicting where college football’s top 10 transfer QBs are likely headed

The college football season continues to end for teams each weekend as the official offseason is right around the corner. The Transfer Portal will open on January 2nd, and with just the Transfer Portal window this offseason, the chaos is going to be like nothing we've seen before in past seasons. The movement in the Transfer Portal is far and away the most important at quarterback.

While the Transfer Portal hasn't opened yet, there are already star quarterbacks lining up to enter their names into the portal. This offseason, we've seen a ton of high-level quarterbacks announce their intentions to move, which should give us one of the most chaotic offseasons that we've seen in a long time.

Predicting where the Top 10 transfer quarterbacks will land

On Saturday, Iowa State star Rocco Becht announced he'd be entering the Transfer Portal after spending 4 seasons with the Cyclones. As soon as Becht announced his intentions, Penn State became the clear program to watch as Matt Campbell left Iowa State for the Nittany Lions, bringing both his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with him. Given his experience in the system, it makes the most sense for Becht to follow his head coach

After spending just one season at Missouri, quarterback Beau Pribula surprisingly entered the Transfer Portal. While he played at Penn State, Campbell's ties to Rocco Becht will likely prevent a reunion. Pribula instead may land with his former head coach, James Franklin, who needs to replace Kyren Drones at Virginia Tech.

The Miami Hurricanes have used the Transfer Portal the last two offseasons to land Cam Ward and Carson Beck, proving Mario Cristobal is going to pursue experienced quarterbacks. Sam Leavitt is going to be the crown jewel of this transfer class, and given what the Hurricanes have done, they make the most sense for Leavitt. The Arizona State star can buy into the system that made Cam Ward the 1st Overall Pick while having an elite weapon to work with in Malachi Toney.

Curt Cignetti is going to need to dip into the Transfer Portal for another quarterback, as Fernando Mendoza is going to be the first quarterback off the board in the NFL Draft. After another impressive season, TCU star Josh Hoover entered the Transfer Portal, where he'll be highly sought after. Considering the experience Hoover has, he's a perfect fit to make the jump to Indiana and keep this offense rolling.

Lane Kiffin took the LSU job with the hopes of building elite rosters capable of winning the National Championship, but early on, he has a rebuild on his hand. Garrett Nussmeier is off to the NFL Draft, and the rest of LSU's quarterback room leaves plenty to be desired. DJ Lagway is the perfect transfer quarterback for LSU, as he'd excel in Kiffin's downfield passing attack while he has mobility as well.

Brendan Sorsby is going to be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal if he doesn't end up declaring for the NFL Draft. Sorsby has been impressive with less talent than most teams, which makes joining a team that can put elite pieces around him the best fit. Considering the fact that Texas Tech has shown they're going to be all-in using the portal, Sorsby can continue to gash the Big 12 with the stars around him he hasn't had.

Luke Fickell will need to once again dip into the Transfer Portal for a quarterback as his group this season was abysmal. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal this year is Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey. It looked like Minchey may end up winning the Notre Dame job, and while CJ Carr edged him out, he may be one of the best to enter this offseason.

One of the most interesting transfers to watch this offseason is going to be Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola as he clearly has the talent, but he hasn't developed quite like everyone would've hoped. Louisville needs to replace Miller Moss this offseason, and Louisville makes a ton of sense. Jeff Brohm has taken similar bets on quarterbacks, and Raiola would gain a ton by developing in the system.

North Texas head coach Eric Morris took the Oklahoma State job, and he'll have a massive rebuild to take the program through. The good news for the Cowboys is that they could quickly land an elite quarterback in Morris's former quarterback, Drew Mestemaker. The Mean Green just had one of the best offenses in the country, and staying in Morris' system may be the best outcome for Mestemaker.

The biggest trend in the Transfer Portal this offseason is going to be quarterbacks following their coaches to their next school. Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo entered the Transfer Portal after his offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, took the Florida job, making the Gators a top school to watch. After losing DJ Lagway, bringing in Philo, who's experienced in the system, makes a ton of sense, as he can help everyone learn the system.