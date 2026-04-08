Predicting where every TE prospect lands in a loaded 2026 NFL Draft class

Every day brings us closer to the 2026 NFL Draft as the premier event in the NFL offseason is just 15 days away from kicking off. While there are higher-profile positions on offense, drafting a tight end can be incredibly exciting for most fan bases. Drafting a tight end brings the excitement of getting a potential mismatch in the passing game, and even a piece to utilize in the rushing attack.

While almost every team has a starting tight end, adding to the room is rarely out of the question, especially with how the position has developed. In the 2026 NFL Draft, there is a wide variety of types of tight ends available, ready to make an immediate impact at the NFL level.

Projecting all 7 rounds of a TE-only 2026 NFL Draft mock with landing spots and fits

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The 2025 season was a massive win for the Carolina Panthers as Bryce Young proved he was a quarterback worth building around. As the Panthers look to start building toward yearly contention, adding more weapons for Bryce Young will be key, especially with the lack of production they received from the tight end position. Kenyon Sadiq is a freak athlete for the tight end position who can contribute either in-line or as a big slot receiver to help take this offense to the next level.

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Stowers - Tight End - Vanderbilt

Dallas Goedert is back in Philadelphia on a 1-year deal after it looked like the two sides may part ways in free agency. While Goedert is back in Philadelphia, Howie Roseman and the team will need to start looking for a long-term solution at the position. Eli Stowers is an elite receiving threat at the position who can make an instant impact as a playmaker while continuing to develop as a blocker behind Goedert.

69. Houston Texans: Max Klare - Tight End - Ohio State

The Texans' offense has leaned heavily on Dalton Schultz, but the players behind him haven't made a major contribution. Picking up another receiving threat behind Schultz will only give CJ Stroud more to work with while giving the team insurance in case he misses time. Max Klare has proven to be an elite receiving threat in his career, and he can pair nicely with Schultz in two tight end sets.

94. Miami Dolphins: Justin Joly - Tight End - NC State

The Dolphins are a blank slate, especially on offense, with the decision to cut Tyreek Hill and trade away Jaylen Waddle. Malik Willis will need some new weapons in the draft if he's going to live up to the contract he was given in free agency. Justin Joly is undersized for the position, but he's one of the best receiving threats at the position in this class who can make an impact right away.

108. Denver Broncos: Michael Trigg - Tight End - Baylor

Evan Engram made a solid contribution for the Broncos, but the team will need to start looking for long-term plans at the position. Michael Trigg bounced around throughout his college career, but he's the type of player who can make an immediate impact in the NFL. Trigg is an elite receiving threat who won't contribute a ton as a blocker, but he's a matchup nightmare at the position.

124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Eli Raridon - Tight End - Notre Dame

The Jaguars have gotten solid contributions out of Brenton Strange, but Liam Coen will look to continue building this offense in his mold. Notre Dame star Eli Raridon won't be picked nearly as high as he could be because of injuries, but he's an exciting prospect. Eli Raridon is an elite blocker at the position who brings receiving upside, and he can instantly make an impact in 2 tight end sets.

125. New England Patriots: Dallen Bentley - Tight End - Utah

Losing Austin Hooper in free agency deals a blow to the Patriots' tight end room that will need to be addressed in the draft. Dallen Bentley perfectly fits the Mike Vrabel mold as a tight end that excels first as a blocker, but he can also develop into a high-level receiving threat as he continues to develop.

132. New Orleans Saints: Joe Royer - Tight End - Cincinnati

The Saints used free agency to bring in Noah Fant at tight end, but the team should continue to add depth at the position. Joe Royer is a well-rounded tight end prospect who will need to improve as a blocker to become a starter, but he brings all the exciting receiving talent to instantly make an impact as a rotational player.

133. San Francisco 49ers: Sam Roush - Tight End - Stanford

While George Kittle is still one of the best tight ends in the NFL, his injuries make it important to build depth in the tight end room. Sam Roush is a perfect player to fill a Kittle-like role as a tight end who proves himself first as a blocker, but he can also impact the game as a receiving threat.

140. New York Jets: Oscar Delp - Tight End - Georgia

Last year, the Jets used the draft to pick up LSU tight end Mason Taylor, who didn't have the greatest season, but no one did in the offense. Continuing to build depth on offense will only help when the Jets decide to pick their future quarterback, which will likely come next year. Oscar Delp has incredible athletic upside to pair with great blocking ability, which will give him the potential to pair with Mason Taylor for the future.

142. Tennessee Titans: Jack Endries - Tight End - Texas

Losing Chig Okonkwo in free agency deals a significant blow to the Titans' offense, even with the signing of Daniel Bellinger. Continuing to add pieces to this room should be key as the offense continues to form around Cam Ward. Jack Endries had an underwhelming season replacing Gunnar Helm at Texas, but he proved in his career at Cal that he can be an elite receiving threat.

169. Kansas City Chiefs: Marlin Klein - Tight End - Michigan

Travis Kelce is back in the fold for atleast another season as the Kansas City Chiefs look to get back to Super Bowl contention. While Kelce's return is great news in the short term, the Chiefs will need to find a long-term plan for the back half of Patrick Mahomes' career. Marlin Klein is still new to football, and injuries have slowed his development, but he has all the traits and tools to develop into a great pro down the line.

180. Dallas Cowboys: Nate Boerkircher - Tight End - Texas A&M

The Cowboys don't need to make many additions on offense in the NFL Draft, but they could use another piece at tight end. In his college career, Nate Boerkircher was a true blocking tight end, but he comes with exciting upside as a receiver if a team can tap into it.

190. New Orleans Saints: Dae'Quan Wright - Tight End - Ole Miss

Building up the weapons around Tyler Shough will only help as the quarterback looks to avoid a Sophomore slump. Dae'Quan Wright is an exciting prospect on Day 3 of this draft with great RAC ability at the position, while being a solid blocker, which will allow him to work his way onto the field as a rookie.

204. Los Angeles Chargers: Tanner Koziol - Tight End - Houston

The Chargers will be pushing for a Super Bowl again this season, as the offensive line injuries shouldn't be nearly as bad as they were this past season. Tanner Koziol would give Justin Herbert an elite weapon at 6-foot-7, as he can become an instant matchup nightmare for the Chargers offense in the redzone.

206. Cleveland Browns: John Michael Gyllenborg - Tight End - Wyoming

While finding Harold Fannin was a big win for the Browns last year in the draft, losing David Njoku in free agency creates a pretty big hole for the team. John Michael Gyllenborg would give the Browns another explosive athlete and a weapon in the passing game as an elite athlete at the position.

232. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Cuevas - Tight End - Alabama

This year, the Rams are clearly going all-in on winning the Super Bowl after their moves to bolster the secondary. Giving Matthew Stafford all the weapons he needs will be a priority, especially with some of the concerns around the Rams' wide receiver room. When Josh Cuevas dealt with injuries, it was clear just how important he was to Alabama's offense, and he can make an immediate impact in the NFL as a blocker and a receiver.

247. New England Patriots: Matthew Hibner - Tight End - SMU

Mike Vrabel and the Patriots used tight ends heavily this season, but the team will need to start getting younger at the position. After being stuck in a loaded Michigan tight end room, Hibner moved to SMU, where he exploded as a solid receiving option for the Mustangs. Hibner will have a great chance early on to make an impact as a great blocker who has high upside as a receiver.

250. Baltimore Ravens: DJ Rogers - Tight End - TCU

Free Agency dealt a major blow to the Ravens offense as John Harbaugh gave Isaiah Likely a major deal to join him in New York. The Ravens will need to bring in some younger talent to restock the room as Mark Andrews continues to age. DJ Rogers isn't a high upside prospect, but he's incredibly well rounded with a chance to contribute right away as a depth piece.