These 3 tight ends have the most to gain on Day 2 of the NFL Combine

The second day of the on-field workouts at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine begins on Friday as the tight ends and defensive backs take centerstage. The NFL Combine can make or break a prospects draft stock, and at a position like tight end there's always a ton of potential for a player to move up the board.

This tight end class has a clear top prospect in Oregon star Kenyon Sadiq, but after him the rest of the order is still left to be determined. Given how the Combine is set up, the receiving tight ends have a chance to impress everyone which could allow several prospects to fly up the draft boards.

These 3 tight ends could explode at the NFL Combine

Eli Raridon - Notre Dame

Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon has torn his ACL twice in his career, but he seemed encouraged in his interviews over how the medical testing went. This season, Raridon showed just what he could do when healthy, catching 32 passes for 482 yards. Raridon has great size and speed with blocking ability which he should be able to display on Friday.

Justin Joly - NC State

After three straight productive seasons, NC State star Justin Joly is an intriguing prospect in this class. Joly is undersized for the position, and he isn't a quick twitched speed threat, yet he's always been productive. Joly has the skill set to make an impact right away as a receiving threat, but he'll need to continue to develop as a blocker to be a full time player.

Michael Trigg - Baylor

Coming out of High School, Michael Trigg was a 5-star recruit, but it took him time to catch on as he landed at USC and Ole Miss before breaking through at Baylor. This season was Michael Trigg's best as he caught 50 passes for 694 yards and 6 touchdowns. Trigg has a chance to be a great receiving threat in the NFL which he'll be able to showcase at the Combine, but there will still be concerns over his blocking ability.