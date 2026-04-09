Projecting every safety’s NFL Draft landing spot as Dillon Thieneman continues charge

The NFL Draft is right around the corner as the 1st round of the premier offseason event will begin in two weeks. While there are plenty of exciting positions to look at in this year's class, few are as exciting as the safety group. The 2026 NFL Draft is one of the most exciting safety classes that we've seen in a long time, especisally at the top of the class.

Caleb Downs is one of the most exciting players in this class, regardless of position, as many think he can instantly become one of the most elite safeties in the NFL. While Downs grabs most of the attention, Dillon Thieneman and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren have quietly become staples of 1st Round mock draft, as it looks like the draft could see 3 safeties picked in the 1st Round.

Projecting all 7 rounds of a Safety-only 2026 NFL Draft mock with landing spots and fits

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

From the moment he arrived in Tuscaloosa as the starting safety in a Nick Saban defense as a freshman, it was clear that Caleb Downs would be the first safety picked in this class. While picking a safety early often isn't the best positional value, Downs is a different level of chess piece for whichever defense he lands in. The Bengals' defense has been a major issue for years, and landing a playmaker like Downs can instantly solve a ton of issues in the back end.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dillon Thieneman - Safety - Oregon

Todd Bowles heads into the 2026 season under a ton of pressure after a complete collapse last season. Upgrading the defense will be key as the offense will have more than enough talent as long as injuries don't derail the unit. Dillon Thieneman is the type of playmaker on the back end that can be deployed in a wide variety of roles, giving Bowles an elite chess piece to help mask losing Lavonte David in free agency.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Toledo

While the offense was the biggest problem in 2025, the Vikings will need to plug some defensive holes if they're going to make the Playoffs. Safety is a major concern for the team as Harrison Smith is still a free agent, giving the team a bigger hole to fill. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a massive safety prospect who can excite in deep roles but has the size and ability to be a menace near the line of scrimmage.

51. Carolina Panthers: AJ Haulcy - Safety - LSU

The Panthers have quietly built an incredibly exciting young defense, but the team does need to continue building up the secondary. LSU star AJ Haulcy made the jump to the SEC this season and proved that he can be just as dominant against the best talent in the country. Haulcy isn't afraid to come up and deliver a knockout punch, while he's shown a ball-hawking ability, but he'll need to become more consistent overall to make the best impact at the next level.

68. Philadelphia Eagles: Genesis Smith - Safety - Arizona

Free Agency continues to hurt the Eagles, as this offseason saw Reed Blankenship leave the secondary. The Eagles will need to continue to pick young talent to slot into this defense and hope to continue developing players on the fly. Genesis Smith is an exciting safety prospect with his ability in coverage, but he'll need to grow leaps and bounds as a run defender if he's ever going to succeed long-term in the NFL.

78. Indianapolis Colts: Kamari Ramsey - Safety - USC

If the Colts can stay healthy this season, this is a team with all the talent to win the AFC South and go on a run in the Playoffs. The defense should look to continue improving on the back end, especially as this roster continues to get more expensive. USC safety Kamari Ramsey could play a deep or nickel role, but he'll need to become a more productive player at the next level.

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zakee Wheatley - Safety - Penn State

Last season, the Steelers' defense was far too expensive, and still struggled a ton, which should lead to a youth movement in this draft. Penn State product Zakee Wheatley put together an impressive season, even as the rest of the team had a down year. Wheatley is a bigger safety prospect who has all the traits to develop into a quality player in the NFL.

89. Chicago Bears: Bud Clark - Safety - TCU

The Bears were dealt a significant blow in free agency with the departure of safety Jaquan Brisker. As the Bears continue to push for the playoffs, adding a safety who can play right away is key. Bud Clark comes with a ton of experience, and he could end up being the steal of the draft as a safety with great coverage ability.

105. New York Giants: Jalon Kilgore - Safety - South Carolina

The John Harbaugh era begins in New York, and a constant of his time in Baltimore was elite safety play. The Giants have Jevon Holland locked in on a big deal, but former 2nd round pick Tyler Nubin has struggled thus far. Jalon Kilgore is a bigger safety prospect who can bring a ton of versatility to the secondary, which is a lot like what Harbaugh had success with in Baltimore with Kyle Hamilton.

138. San Francisco 49ers: Michael Taaffe - Safety - Texas

Continuing to load up on defense will be a priority for the 49ers as they're once again tasked with overcoming the loss of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Texas safety Michael Taaffee is a great defensive back to take a swing on as an experienced safety with a well-rounded game, giving him a chance to step in right away.

152. Dallas Cowboys: VJ Payne - Safety - Kansas State

After fielding the NFL's worst defense last season, the Cowboys will have to address the unit heavily in the draft. Safety VJ Payne is an explosive defensive back with great size and speed who can develop into a long term plan at defensive back for this defense.

157. Detroit Lions: Louis Moore - Safety - Indiana

Part of the reason that the Lions took such a major step back this past season was the injuries they dealt with in the secondary. Indiana star Louis Moore is an older safety prospect, but he could be the type of piece who gives the team insurance incase Brian Branch deals with injuries again in 2026.

179. New York Jets: Jadon Canady - Safety - Oregon

The Jets have done a solid job bringing in veterans to help mentor some of their promising young pieces, including at safety with the trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick. While Fitzpatrick offers a short-term fix at safety, the Jets should also look to bring in younger pieces in the secondary. Jadon Canady had a solid season at Oregon after making the move from Ole Miss, and he can play a variety of roles either as a cornerback or safety at the next level.

209. Washington Commanders: Jalen Huskey - Safety - Maryland

Dan Quinn is going to need to find some hits on Day 3 of the NFL Draft if he's going to save his job after a miserable second season. The safety room returns some talented pieces, but the team should also look to get younger and cheaper long-term. Jalen Huskey doesn't bring a ton against the run, but he's constantly forced turnovers which should be appealing enough to earn him looks on Day 3 of the draft.

220. Buffalo Bills: Jakobe Thomas - Safety - Miami

The Bills will need to continue hitting on draft picks as the team continues to push for Super Bowls with an expensive roster. After struggling in his time in the SEC, Jakobe Thomas jumped to the ACC with Miami and rebounded nicely. Overall, Thomas is a low floor prospect on Day 3 who can become a depth safety for the Bills while continuing to develop.

234. Minnesota Vikings: Cole Wisniewski - Safety - Texas Tech

This draft class will have to result in several defensive backs being picked as the Minnesota Vikings look to reload the secondary. Texas Tech safety Cole Wisniewski brings a ton of size, which can help replace Harrison Smith, while it would allow the defense to go a variety of ways with the safety they play opposite him.

240. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Nwokobia - Safety - SMU

Teams looking to bolster their defense on Day 3 of the draft could walk away with a steal in SMU safety Isaiah Nwokobia. The biggest concern with Nwokobia is that he too often allowed big plays deep while struggling in times in man coverage. If teams can tap back into what made Nwokobia great in 2024, he could develop into a solid defender with great special teams upside.