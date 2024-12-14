Ranking all 12 coaches in the College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff is upon us, and while the players deserve the spotlight, let’s not forget the masterminds on the sidelines.
Coaching in the playoff isn’t just about X’s and O’s; it’s about navigating pressure, strategy, and the occasional curveball from the football gods.
Here's a look at the rankings for the head coaches in the College Football Playoff.
It’s hard to argue with results, and Kirby Smart has plenty of those. Two national championships in the last three years and a knack for turning high-pressure situations into Georgia’s playground make him the clear number one.
His Bulldogs are the gold standard, and with their 2024 season yielding yet another SEC Championship, Smart’s legacy only grows.
Dabo Swinney might not have Kirby’s current streak, but let’s not forget: he’s one of only two active coaches with multiple national titles. Swinney turned Clemson into a perennial powerhouse, making six playoff appearances and proving he can rebuild and adapt when needed.
This year, he showed resilience, bouncing back from a shaky start to clinch the ACC Championship. His critics can say what they want, but Dabo’s got the rings to back it all up and he's one of only a couple of coaches who have coached in a pressure-packed situation like that. It speaks for something.
Leading Oregon to an undefeated season and the top seed in the playoff is no small feat. Lanning has quickly made a name for himself as a savvy recruiter and game planner. He’s still building his résumé, but a deep playoff run could vault him even higher on this list.
Consistency has been Day’s hallmark. With a 66-10 record and four playoff appearances, he’s kept Ohio State among the elite. Sure, the recent struggles against Michigan sting, but Day’s body of work speaks volumes.
It’s been a long road back for Texas, but Sarkisian’s leadership has the Longhorns dreaming big again. Winning the Big 12 and contending in the SEC isn’t easy, but Sark is proving he’s the right man for the job. Now, he has the Longhorns set up with a great draw for a long run into the College Football Playoff.
Cignetti has worked wonders in Bloomington, leading Indiana to an 11-1 record and shaking up the Big Ten in his first season. His ability to transform the Hoosiers into contenders has been nothing short of remarkable.
Tennessee has been on the rise under Heupel, and his ability to navigate the rugged SEC is impressive. Winning the Third Saturday in October rivalry twice has given Vols fans hope that the glory days are coming back.
Franklin has been knocking on the playoff door for years, and he finally kicked it open. His 99-41 record with Penn State is impressive, but now is the time for him to prove he can succeed when it matters most. He has faltered in big games in the past, but we'll see if he can get the job done this time around.
Freeman has continued to improve Notre Dame year after year. With a 10-game win streak to close the regular season, he’s earned his spot. Now, he’ll need a playoff run to solidify himself among the top-tier coaches.
SMU’s transition to the ACC and subsequent playoff berth is a testament to Lashlee’s leadership, and the major reason why he was given a major extension. The Mustangs’ ability to punch above their weight makes them the Cinderella team to root for this year.
In his first year, Dillingham has made waves by taking Arizona State from an afterthought to Big 12 champions. His team’s gritty play and ability to overcome injuries have been the story of the season.
Rounding out the rankings, Danielson has done a solid job with Boise State, winning the Mountain West and earning a playoff spot. He’s still in the early stages of his coaching career, but this experience could be a springboard for future success.