Ranking the 5 most pivotal games on the College Football Week 7 schedule

Week 7 of the College Football season has arrived and it's one of those weekends where you look at the loaded slate of great games and know we're bound to see chaos. This weekend we get 3 matchups between ranked opponents while heated rivalries will throw some drama into the weekend slate.

We're at the point now as we enter Week 7 where the College Football season is truly starting to take shape. This weekend will only help as team's start to position themselves as contenders in their conference as well as for the College Football Playoff.

These 5 games will have a massive effect on the College Football Playoff

South Carolina Gamecocks Vs #11 LSU Tigers

In 2024, the matchup between LSU and South Carolina was one of the most exciting with the Tigers coming out on top but, the Gamecocks feeling like the refs stole one from them. Coming into the season, LaNorris Sellers and Garrett Nussmeier were seen as Heisman front runners but, both have struggled to get rolling this season. The defenses on both sides are among the best in the Country and one of the units forcing a turnover could decide the outcome of this game.

Prediction: LSU Tigers

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs #17 Illinois Fighting Illini

The defending National Champions go on the road this weekend as they go on the road to face Illinois. Based on how Texas has looked, this could be Ohio State's first big test while Illinois failed their first test miserably. Julian Sayin has started to emerge as one of the best quarterbacks in the Country but, the veteran experience of Luke Altmyer could prove to be the difference in this big game. The Ohio State defense has looked better than the group that won the National Championship and it will decide this game.

Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes

#6 Oklahoma Sooners Vs Texas Longhorns

This weekend's Red River Rivalry could either be Oklahoma eliminating Texas sending them into a bad place or the Longhorns getting off the mat while shocking their rival. The Oklahoma Sooners appear to be getting star quarterback John Mateer back into the fold while Arch Manning has been lackluster this season. We've seen the Red River Rivalry be out of control high scoring affairs but, this game could be a back and forth defensive affair.

Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners

#8 Alabama Crimson Tide Vs #14 Missouri Tigers

After getting off to a 5-0 start to the season, the Missouri Tigers get the chance to prove they're a legit contenders as the 8th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide come to town. The Tigers may have the best playmaker in the Country in Ahmad Hardy who's looked liked a Heisman contender while Alabama QB Ty Simpson has launched himself into the Heisman race. Eli Drinkwitz and his team will try to announce that they've arrived while Alabama has another big test.

Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide

#7 Indiana Hoosiers Vs #3 Oregon Ducks

On Saturday in Eugene, we get a massive clash between two Top 10 teams that will have massive implications on the race for the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff. The quarterback play in this game should be incredible as Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore have become two of the best quarterbacks in the Country. The winner of this game will be on the inside track to the Playoff but, both teams should be in the hunt regardless of the outcome.

Prediction: Oregon Ducks

More College Football News: