SEC Power Rankings: Florida and LSU spiral after quarterback benchings

While the SEC often provides us with incredible games and a ton of drama, this weekend was, albeit a boring weekend. There was only one clash between ranked teams in Texas A&M and Missouri, which ended up being a blowout. While the SEC didn't give us any big games with drama, we did see some shocking results along with games that make the rest of the season even more interesting.

The next three weeks of the season will be fascinating as the race for the SEC appears to be a two-team race, but one loss by Alabama or Texas A&M could blow things open.

SEC Power Rankings: Florida and LSU keep getting worse

After squandering their best chance at picking up a win in SEC play, the Arkansas Razorbacks spent the weekend on the bye. Bobby Petrino was given a chance at earning the full-time job, but as the team continues to rack up losses, it looks more likely that they'll be in the hiring market this offseason. The Razorbacks end the season against LSU, Texas, and Missouri, giving them a chance to get a win, but it's hard to imagine they can go on a streak.

Even in a lost season, the Florida fans had a ton of hope in DJ Lagway until Saturday Night when he was benched after his 3rd interception of the night. Losing to Kentucky 38-7 is an embarrassment for the Gators and may serve as a setback on the recruiting trail and with the coaching search. The final 3 games are important for this interim staff and the future of the program as Florida has to start showing any encouraging signs.

After firing Hugh Freeze, the Auburn offense looked the best it has in years, even in a disappointing loss. Ashton Daniels powered the offense with 4 total touchdowns as the Tigers managed to score 38 points, which is tied for the most on the season. The issue for the Tigers is that once the offense figured it out, the defense couldn't get a stop, as Vanderbilt was able to win the thriller in overtime with 45 points of their own.

After showing signs of improvement the last few weeks, Mississippi State was picked as a team that could upset Georgia. Mississippi State's defense got shredded by Georgia's rushing attack, allowing 303 yards while Gunner Stockton threw for 3 touchdowns. Losing Blake Shapen to injury killed any chance of the Bulldogs keeping this one close, as the offense needed to try riding the rushing attack against a Georgia team that's loaded in the trenches.

This season has been a massive disappointment for the South Carolina Gamecocks after such an exciting season last year. Shane Beamer fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula this week as it appears a massive shakeup is coming to the staff this offseason. Things won't get much easier for the Gamecocks after the bye, as next week brings a matchup with Texas A&M.

The LSU Tigers played their first game after firing Brian Kelly and Joe Sloan, and it didn't help the team much. The offense struggled again this weekend, leading to Garrett Nussmeier's benching, but for the game, the Tigers managed just 9 points. Blake Baker's defense had another solid showing, but the offense wasn't able to capitalize. The play on the offensive line continues to sink this team, as it's going to be tough for them to win the rest of the way.

Just when the pressure started to mount on Mark Stoops, the Kentucky Wildcats have won back-to-back conference games with a dominant win over Florida. Cutter Boley continues to look like a quarterback to build around as he threw for 2 touchdowns while the rushing attack scored 3 of their own. The defense was incredible, intercepting DJ Lagway 3 times, leading to his benching. Next weekend brings a game against Tennessee Tech, and if the Wildcats can pick off Vanderbilt or Louisville, going bowling after a terrible start would be a massive turnaround for Mark Stoops.

Missouri had to play its first game without Beau Pribula this weekend, and Texas A&M may have been the worst possible opponent. Matt Zollers went just 7-22 for 77 yards while losing a fumble as this team couldn't get anything going in the passing attack. The path for Eli Drinkwitz moving forward has to be running the ball, as Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts combined for 219 yards on the ground.

Last weekend was a disappointing result for Tennessee as the Volunteers suffered their 3rd loss of the season, which likely knocks them fully out of Playoff contention. This team never got to full strength with the injuries at cornerback, which kept this team from ever hitting its full potential. The rest of the season is manageable for Tennessee, which gives this team a great chance to finish 9-3 and to continue building momentum under Josh Heupel.

Early on, it looked like Vanderbilt was going to fall victim to an Auburn team with new energy, but this game quickly turned into a track meet. Diego Pavia was truly incredible, passing for 377 yards and 3 touchdowns while rushing for 112 yards and a score. The defense will have plenty to clean up, but escaping with a win keeps the hope of making the College Football Playoff alive.

The Oklahoma Sooners spent the weekend on the bye after picking up a key victory over Tennessee to stay in the playoff hunt. Brent Venables now faces a pivotal matchup with Alabama as the final two games come against Missouri and Oklahoma. We just saw the Sooners look the best they have against Tennessee, and if they can play to that level against Alabama, they'll have a chance to pull off the upset.

After picking up a key win over Vanderbilt, Steve Sarkisian's team spent the weekend on the bye before one of the toughest stretches to end the season for any team. The Longhorns will need to run the table, which would require beating Georgia, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. Texas has shown they're vulnerable, which makes it tough to imagine they won't get tripped up again this season.

The Ole Miss Rebels were given a chance to reset this weekend as they faced the Citadel in a game where they cruised to a 49-0 win. All Ole Miss needed to do in this game was win as it sets them up with a chance to practically clinch a College Football Playoff bid with a win over Florida or Mississippi State.

All week long, Kirby Smart's team heard everyone put them on upset alert against Mississippi State, and they appeared to take it personally. The Bulldogs played an old-school style, rushing for 303 yards, while the tight ends were key in the passing attack. Kirby Smart's team is starting to find a rhythm, which is great news ahead of matchups with Texas and Georgia Tech.

Even with the challenge of game planning for an LSU team with a new staff, Kalen DeBoer's team picked up a key win to move to 8-1 and 6-0 in SEC play. Ty Simpson and the offense struggled as LSU threw everything they could at Alabama, hoping to slow this offense. Kane Wommack's defense played one of its best games of the season, holding the Tigers to just 9 points to move one step closer to punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

The Texas A&M Aggies continue to look like arguably the best team in the Country after picking up a dominant 38-17 win over Missouri. The offense has all the weapons to win it all as the rushing attack overwhelms teams, while Marcel Reed can dice teams with all the weapons he has. With just 3 games left, one of which comes against Samford, winning this weekend likely clinched a bid into the College Football Playoff for the Aggies.