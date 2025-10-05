SEC Power Rankings: The Texas Longhorns hype train is fully derailed

While Week 6 of the College Football season didn't have the same loaded slate of games we got to enjoy last weekend, when you least expect it chaos bubbles up. This weekend, 7 of the SEC teams spent the weekend on the bye which limited some of the drama but, in Gainesville we got another stunning result in a wild season.

One of the biggest losses of the season came as the Texas Longhorns were stunned by the Florida Gators turning them from a National Championship contender to a team with a ton of concerns. The other big story in the SEC came as Alabama finally got their chance to get revenge against Vanderbilt after the Commodores shook their season in 2024, and Kalen DeBoer's team didn't miss their shot.

Texas' stunning loss flips the SEC Power Rankings

After getting blown out by Notre Dame last weekend, the Arkansas Razorbacks used the timing of the bye week to finally pull the plug firing Sam Pittman. Next weekend, we'll see Bobby Petrino begin his audition for the full time job as he's the interim Head Coach. The staff has seen a ton of shakeups over the past week, and it'll be interesting to see how the team responds.

This weekend saw the Kentucky Wildcats facing a motivated Georgia Bulldogs team and to no ones surprise, the Wildcats couldn't pull off an upset. While the result isn't great for Mark Stoops and this program there was some aspects to be excited about. The best story for this team continues to be Cutter Boley who has shown a ton of upside as the Wildcats starter and looks like a player to build around.

The Auburn Tigers spent the weekend on the bye after dropping their second SEC game and Hugh Freeze's staff has a ton to figure out. Jackson Arnold looks just like he did at Oklahoma which is not a good sign as he continues to hold onto the football too long. The defense has played stellar in both losses which makes it more frustrating that quarterback struggles continue to be the issue.

After taking the Tennessee Volunteers to overtime, the Mississippi State Bulldogs had a chance to pick off one of the SEC's best yet, the offense was completely shutdown. After such a great showing last weekend, the Bulldogs not scoring a touchdown until this game was decided is a disappointment. Jeff Lebby's team now goes on the bye week before a chance to get a SEC win over Florida.

The Texas Longhorns are trending toward being the biggest disappointment of the season after starting the year as the top ranked team in the Country. Arch Manning struggled yet again, throwing a pair of interceptions while taking two sacks as time was running out on the Longhorns sealing their fate. This team was pegged as potential National Champions coming into the season but, it's now going to require running the table for them to even have a chance.

Billy Napier has some sort of deal with the devil because every time he appears to be on the hottest seat possible, he pulls out a massive win potentially saving his job. On Saturday, DJ Lagway and the offense finally found their rhythm scoring 29 points against a loaded Texas defense. The defense confused Arch Manning the entire night and continue to impress on a weekly basis.

Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks got off the mat in SEC play last weekend with a win over Kentucky and got to spend this weekend on the bye. The Gamecocks defense and special teams have carried the scoring all season long as the offense hasn't looked nearly as good as everyone expected with LaNorris Sellers back in the fold. Next weekend, South Carolina will look to get revenge for their tough loss to LSU but, if the offense can't find a rhythm it could be a long day.

The Vanderbilt Commodores talked a big game but, in the end the Alabama Crimson Tide got their revenge. In order to knock off a team like Alabama, you need to be at your best and this wasn't one of Diego Pavia's best games as he struggled as a passer. This Commodores team is still very talented but, they just remain a step behind the powers in this conference.

After escaping Starkville with an overtime win over Mississippi State, the Tennessee Volunteers spent the weekend on the bye. Josh Heupel's team has all the talent to make another run to the College Football Playoff but, they need to start playing better defense. The good news is that next weekend brings a matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks who will be playing their first game with a new staff.

The LSU Tigers spent the weekend on the bye after losing their first game of the season which is timed perfectly. Injuries appeared to be hampering Garrett Nussmeier's ability. Brian Kelly said this week of recovery would be key for getting him back to his normal self which will be key. Next weekend, South Carolina looms and if the offense can't click we could see this team drop another game.

With John Mateer injured, there was a reason to be concerned about the Oklahoma Sooners but, on Saturday, they handled business against Kent State. After surviving this game, all eyes will be on John Mateer as the Red River Rivalry looms against a Texas team that just took their second loss where the Sooners will need their star quarterback healthy to remain unbeaten and on the path to the Playoff.

Missouri spent the weekend on the bye as they're off to a stellar 5-0 start with a 1-0 record in SEC play. The offense has transformed into a run first team as the addition of Ahmad Hardy in the Transfer Portal has paid dividends. Next weekend brings the biggest test of the year for this team as they host Alabama which will give us a better idea of where this team stands.

The Ole Miss Rebels picked up one of the biggest wins of the season knocking off LSU before spending this weekend on the bye. Trinidad Chambliss has gone from the mostly unknown backup to a player rising in the Heisman Trophy race which gives Lane Kiffin a big decision to make when Austin Simmons is healthy. The defense finally clicked last weekend which was key for this team that added so many new pieces.

After losing to Alabama last weekend, the Kentucky Wildcats were just what Kirby Smart's team needed to get back on track. The Bulldogs took control early and cruised to victory getting some of the younger pieces some playing time. Next weekend, Georgia faces a dangerous Auburn team coming off of the bye and the Bulldogs offense is going to need to play a clean game to leave Jordan-Hare with a win.

Diego Pavia talked all offseason about how he was going to knock off Alabama but, the Crimson Tide reminded Vanderbilt of the totem pole in the SEC. This game was much closer than Alabama fans would've liked but, the defense stepped up and shut the Commodores out in the second half. Ty Simpson is starting to play like a Heisman contender while the return of Jam Miller has revived the Alabama rushing attack.

The first half against Mississippi State was a struggle for Texas A&M but, in the second half the offense started to put it all together. The Aggies are now off to a 5-0 start and with an impressive win over Notre Dame, the Aggies are building an impressive resume. The last two weeks have seen the defense click for the Aggies and if the defense is going to get stops this team is going to be a really tough out.

