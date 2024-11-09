Senior Bowl Spotlight: Scouting players from 14 teams this weekend
By Tony Thomas
Making it onto a National Football League roster is a process. The initial part of the process is getting an invitation to play in the most exclusive college football all-star contest-The Senior Bowl, sponsored by Reese’s.
Players who are college seniors with dreams of playing pro football spend a week in Mobile, Alabama working out and showcasing their skills in front of almost 1000 NFL personnel. These are the decision-makers of pro football, pulling the trigger on potential rookie additions to their teams.
The Senior Bowl scouts have hit the road and will scout at least 14 teams this weekend ahead of issuing invitations to senior college players.
Some of the players these scouts will observe this weekend include:
DB Malaki Starks, Georgia:
Starks has recorded 43 tackles. His lone INT on the season came in week 1 vs. Clemson.
Next game: Saturday vs. No. 16 Ole Miss
QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss:
Dart leads the SEC in passing with over 3,200 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 3 picks. Dart has thrown zero INTs over his last two games and is coming off a 63-31 win over Arkansas. Against the Razorbacks, Dart completed 80 percent of his passes for 515 yards and 6 TDs.
Next game: Saturday vs. No. 2 Georgia
WR Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss:
Watkins has been steady on the perimeter for the Rebels, catching 25 passes for 549 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has averaged 21 yards per catch this season. Against Arkansas, Watkins caught 8 of Jaxson Dart’s passes for 254 yards and 5 TDs.
Next game: Saturday vs. No. 2 Georgia
QB Will Howard, Ohio State:
A solid and steady performer for the Buckeyes this season. Howard has thrown for over 1,900 yards, 19 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
Next game: Saturday vs. Purdue
LB Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota:
Lindenberg has posted 62 tackles on the season. In addition, Lindenberg has logged 1 INT, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack and broken up 6 passes.
Next game: Saturday vs Rutgers
RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers:
The No. 2 rusher in the Big Ten, Monangai leads the Scarlet Knights in rushing with 931 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Next game: Saturday vs. Minnesota
DB Malachi Moore, Alabama:
A productive veteran on the Alabama team, Moore has 46 tackles to go with 2 INTs (in the last 2 games), 5 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles.
Next game: Saturday vs. No. 14 LSU
WR Kyren Lacy, LSU
Lacy leads the Tigers with 41 catches, 618 yards and 6 touchdowns and has five or more catches in 7 of 8 games this season.
Next game vs. No. 11 Alabama
DE Bradyn Swinson, LSU:
Swinson has been in opponents’ face masks all season, with 34 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 3 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles.
Next game: Saturday vs. No. 11 Alabama
WR Jack Bech, TCU:
Bech, a former LSU standout, has 51 catches on the season for 923 yards and 9 touchdowns and has averaged 18 yards per catch.
Next game: Saturday vs. Oklahoma State
S Trey Rucker, Oklahoma State:
Rucker has 2 INTs on the season (both came against Utah) to go with 77 tackles, which leads the team. In addition, Rucker has posted four games with double-digit tackles.
Next game: Saturday at TCU
RB Phil Mafah, Clemson:
Mafah has rushed for 853 yards and 8 touchdowns this season and has averaged 6.32 yards per carry. Against Louisville in a losing effort, Mafah rushed for 171 yards and 2 TDs and has scored 6 touchdowns in his last three games.
Next game: Saturday vs. Virginia Tech
RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech:
Tuten is tearing up opponents’ gridirons by rushing for 951 yards and 12 touchdowns and has averaged 6.70 yards per carry. Five times this season, Tuten has cracked the 100-yard mark in a game, including 266 yards and 3 scores in a win over Boston College.
Next game: Saturday vs. No. 19 Clemson
DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech:
Powell-Ryland has posted 12 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss for the Hokies this season, to go with 34 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and a blocked kick.
The Senior Bowl will be played in February and the NFL Network will broadcast the game.