Steve Sarkisian adds a human highlight reel to the Texas backfield in Raleek Brown

This offseason it was clear that Steve Sarkisian was going to need to make serious changes to his roster. While the team finished the regular season 9-3, it was an underwhelming finish given the expectations this team had coming into the year ranked as the top team in the AP Poll. The offense especially didn't have the playmakers it needed to take this team where it wanted to go.

Arch Manning struggled early on which is to be expected with a first year starting quarterback. The issue for Texas was that they didn't have the superstar wide receiver that could bail him out, and the lack of a run game put all the pressure on Manning's shoulders.

Texas finished the season rushing for 137.8 yards per game ranking 90th in the country, and considering that Arch Manning accounted for 30.69 rushing yards per game, the backs didn't contribute enough.

The Transfer Portal started that rebuild for Texas as Tre Wisner, CJ Baxter, and Jerrick Gibson all entered the portal.

Texas is getting a massive upgrade landing Raleek Brown

On Thursday, Texas landed the elite back to lead their rushing attack, picking up Arizona State star Raleek Brown.

BREAKING: Arizona State transfer RB Raleek Brown has Committed to Texas, he tells @On3Sports



He’s one of the Top RBs in the On3 Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/3LcnkG3br7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 8, 2026

This season, Raleek Brown rushed for 1,141 yards and 4 touchdowns on 186 carries averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Brown is a former wide receiver adding 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a receiver this season. Brown was one of the top running backs on the market, ranking as the 4th best running back in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal RB Rankings.

Brown is a true home run hitter at running back, and when he hits top speed, he leaves defenses in the dust.

RALEEK BROWN hits 2nd Gear 💨



75 yards to the House in Tempe#Big12FB | 📺 TNT pic.twitter.com/IE2ozbmVS4 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 14, 2025

In the open field, Raleek Brown almost always makes the first tackler miss creating the potential for big plays.

Raleek Brown’s feet are insane pic.twitter.com/CWs0eZMnIn — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 1, 2025

While Raleek Brown has elite speed, he's not afraid to lower the shoulder and power through defenders.

RALEEK BROWN IS *HIM* 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/2CcUuwmtRx — PHNX Sun Devils (@PHNX_SunDevils) October 18, 2025

Texas desperately needed to go out and land an elite running back to take pressure off of Arch Manning. Raleek Brown will help Brown by making big plays in the rushing game while his ability as a receiver will make him a great safety valve.

The Longhorns can now check off the biggest box on the offseason to-do list after landing a star running back. Texas now needs to land an elite receiver, and considering that the Longhorns are in the mix for Cam Coleman, the Longhorns offense could be transformed if Texas can win out.