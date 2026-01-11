Texas A&M must pivot to these transfer WRs after missing on Cam Coleman

In the Transfer Portal, the top players often determine how the rest of the market plays out as the top player at a position committing can quickly send teams pivoting to their backup plans. On Sunday, the Transfer Portal's top wide receiver Cam Coleman announced his commitment picking the Texas Longhorns over Alabama, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.

Texas A&M was one of the top suitors in the hunt for Cam Coleman, and now Mike Elko and his staff need to move down their list of options. KC Concepcion is off to the NFL Draft, and the Aggies need to land an elite wide receiver to replace him.

The good news for the Aggies is that it looked like Cam Coleman wasn't the only wide receiver they planned on adding meaning the staff has already started to look at other wide receivers which could wrap their search up rather quickly if they can close out.

Texas A&M should quickly lock up these transfers after missing on Cam Coleman

When Alabama Crimson Tide star Isaiah Horton entered the Transfer Portal, it came as a massive shock as he was expected to be at worst their second target in the passing attack. Mike Elko and Texas A&M moved quickly to get Isaiah Horton on campus, and they need to lock him up. Horton has proven he can produce in the SEC, and he'd help replace the big play ability of KC Concepcion.

Mike Elko and his staff have hosted Colorado transfer Dre'lon Miller, and he'd be another solid addition for this team. Miller has flashed as a wide receiver on a team with quarterback issues, and he'd only hit the next level in this offense. Miller also bring an ability to make plays in the rushing attack which would further take pressure off Marcel Reed.