If there is one program that has consistently taken care of business against lesser opponents and avoided the dreaded trap game loss in recent seasons, it is the Texas Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian's team is entering the 2025 season as one of the favorites to win it all and will once again have a target on their back going into each game.

The Longhorns will have plenty of marquee matchups with an SEC schedule that includes games against Oklahoma, Georgia, and Texas A&M, along with their season opener at Ohio State. If we learned anything from the SEC last season though, it’s that anything can happen on any given Saturday, and no opponent should be taken lightly. With that in mind, here are three potential trap games for Texas in 2025.

Week 6 at Florida (Oct 4)

It may seem odd to label Florida a trap game given the hype surrounding the Gators heading into the season, but this matchup could be dangerous for Texas. Florida very well could enter this one on a two-game losing streak and in desperate need of a big win to save their season.

This will also be the Longhorns first trip to The Swamp, one of the toughest places to play in college football, since 1940. Texas will be coming off a bye week after a soft three game non-conference schedule stretch, which screams slow start and is a classic trap game scenario.

Week 10 vs Vanderbilt (Nov 1)

Vanderbilt put up a fight against Texas last season and they return one of the biggest pieces in the SEC in QB Diego Pavia who has shown the ability to will his team to victories. After a breakout 2024 campaign, the Commodores rank among the top teams in the country in terms of returning production and Pavia certainly sees his team as much better than they are projected.

This matchup also falls just before Texas' game against Georgia, making it a classic look-ahead spot which is often a factor when trap games come to fruition. We saw the Commodores do it last year when they shocked Alabama, and I am sure that will be on the Longhorns’ minds when they welcome Vandy into Austin.

Week 13 vs Arkansas (Nov 22)

Much like Vanderbilt, Arkansas gave Texas a close game last year and they will likely be looking to play spoiler in the conference this season as a middle tier SEC team. While the Razorbacks will look different in 2025 due to significant roster turnover through the transfer portal, they do return talented quarterback Taylen Green.

Texas getting this one at home does play in their favor, but the spot makes it tricky. Falling late in the season, the Longhorns could very well be in a comfortable position for the playoff, while Arkansas might be playing with nothing to lose and Sam Pittman coaching for his job.

