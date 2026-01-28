Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Report Card: Steve Sarkisian built a superteam

The Texas Longhorns came into the offseason with a sense of disappointment as they entered the season as the top ranked team in the Country, but finished 10-3 missing the College Football Playoff. Given the expectations and resources that Texas has it, was clear that Steve Sarkisian was going to go out and load up using the Transfer Portal.

Steve Sarkisian and Texas went out and built on the of the most talented rosters possible, landing several transfers that are ranked as the top players at their position. The expectation now is for Texas to compete for a National Championship as the Longhorns rank 1st in our Way Too Early Top 25 rankings.

Grading the Texas Longhorns' transfer haul

Most Important Addition: Cam Coleman

The crown jewel of the Transfer Portal cycle was Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman who ranked as the top non-QB on the move. Coleman had 5 true contenders, but in the end it was Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns who won out. Coleman gives Texas an elite wide receiver who will be paired with Ryan Wingo to give Arch Manning two of the best weapons in the Country.

Most Impactful Addition: Hollywood Smothers

Part of the reason that Arch Manning struggled early was the fact that the Longhorns couldn't run the football. Texas made as big of a statement as you could, flipping Hollywood Smothers away from Alabama. Smothers instantly becomes one of the best running backs in the SEC, and will elevate the Texas offense taking a ton of pressure off Manning.

Sleeper Addition: Bo Mascoe

Among all of the massive additions Texas made in the Transfer Portal is star cornerback Bo Mascoe from Rutgers. This year, Mascoe allowed just 29 catches for 357 yards on 320 coverage snaps as one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the Country. Mascoe will step in and instantly give this defense an elite player on the back end of the defense.

Highest Upside Addition: Ian Geffrard

The Texas Longhorns made an under the radar addition landing massive defensive tackle Ian Geffrard from Arkansas. At 6"5' and 389 pounds, Geffrard fits the mold of the interior defenders we've seen make a massive impact in this defense. Geffrard will be asked to play more of a rotational role at Texas where he should excel rather than being an every down player.

Biggest Loss: Elijah Barnes

It won't hurt Texas in the short-term, but Elijah Barnes was the type of player that Texas fans would've hoped they would retain and develop. Coming out of High School last year, Elijah Barnes was a 5-star recruit who flashed his ability in the Citrus Bowl with a sack. It's unclear what level of role Barnes would've played at Texas, but he could've developed into an elite piece.

Offensive Grade: A+

Steve Sarkisian and Texas would've had a solid offense if they didn't make any moves in the Transfer Portal, but they instead opted to push all of their chips into the middle. Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers are two of the top weapons that were available and both are coming to Austin. The additions of Laurance Seymore, Melvin Siani, and Jonte Newman to the offensive line should be more than enough to ensure that Arch Manning is well protected.

Defensive Grade: A+

Will Muschamp is coming back to Austin to call the defense, and he's going to have a surplus of pieces to work with. Rasheem Biles was the best linebacker on the market, and he'll be the heart of this new defense where he's a perfect fit. Bo Mascoe gives the Longhorns another elite defensive back.

Overall Grade: A+

Texas fans couldn't have asked for much more from Steve Sarkisian and his staff as the Longhorns look like one of the most dangerous teams in the Country. There isn't a clear weakness with this team, and if all the pieces can gel while Arch Manning takes a step forward, this team will be playing for a National Championship.