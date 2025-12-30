Texas must leave the Transfer Portal with one of these star running backs

Despite finishing the season 9-3, the year was a disappointment for the Texas Longhorns who entered the year as the top team in the AP Poll. Steve Sarkisian was already going to have several glaring holes to fill before his own players started to enter the Transfer Portal. As players announce their intentions to transfer, the Texas Longhorns biggest need is now at running back.

Thus far, Texas running backs Tre Wisner, CJ Baxter, Jerrick Gibson, and Rickey Stewart Jr have all announced their intentions to transfer. Steve Sarkisian now needs to go out and add at minimum an experienced starter to this backfield to ensure the offense doesn't regress in the rushing attack again.

Luckily for Steve Sarkisian, the Transfer Portal is going to be loaded with players who could instantly transform this offense. Ahead of the Transfer Portal opening on January 2nd, we ranked the top running backs in the Transfer Portal, and several players standout as options for the Longhorns.

Updated Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal RB Rankings | Ericka Brockish

Texas must land one of these elite RB transfers

Caleb Hawkins - North Texas Mean Green

Landing North Texas star Caleb Hawkins would be a dream for the Texas Longhorns as Steve Sarkisian tries to piece this running back room back together. Considering that Hawkins was just a true freshman, even if he goes on to leave school early for the draft it would give the Longhorns two seasons with him in the backfield. Hawkins has already shown that he can lead a backfield while contributing as a receiver which gives him a chance to grow into an even bigger weapon.

Hollywood Smothers - NC State Wolfpack

Texas needs to add a workhorse running back to this backfield to help take pressure off Arch Manning who was often the team's best rushing threat. Hollywood Smothers showed this season that he could do just that demolishing ACC competition on his way to 939 yards and 6 touchdowns with another 189 yards and a score as a receiver.

Marquise Davis - Missouri Tigers

If Texas is going to build a committee backfield, Marquise Davis is a player Texas should strongly consider. This season, Davis only appeared in 3 games in a backfield dominated by Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, rushing for 200 yards on 34 carries averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Davis would be a multi-year player for the Longhorns, and he's already shown a ton of upside.