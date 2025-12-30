SEC powers could challenge Oklahoma State as Caleb Hawkins’ top transfer destination

The Transfer Portal is just days away from opening as on January 2nd the chaos will begin to unfold. While the Transfer Portal hasn't officially opened yet, thousands of players have announced their intentions to transfer setting the foundation for what will be a loaded cycle. At the running back position, no player will be more sought after than North Texas freshman Caleb Hawkins.

After signing with the Mean Green as a relative unknown, Caleb Hawkins took off rushing for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns adding 370 yards and 4 touchdowns as a receiver. Given what Hawkins showed during his breakout freshman season and the fact that he has three seasons of eligibility remaining, he ranked as the top running back in our updated Transfer Portal RB rankings.

When the Transfer Portal opens, there should be fierce competition to land Caleb Hawkins. While many may expect Caleb Hawkins to follow Eric Morris to Oklahoma State, other schools may make a strong run at the Oklahoma native.

These 3 schools are the most ideal landing spots for Caleb Hawkins

Oklahoma State Cowboys

The most logical place for Caleb Hawkins is reuniting with his head coach, Eric Morris, at Oklahoma State. The Shawnee, OK native can make a homecoming while continuing to play in Eric Morris' offense, which just allowed him to put up an All-Time season for a true freshman. Given that Drew Mestemaker and Wyatt Young are both in the Transfer Portal along with Hawkins, it's going to be hard to envision the trio not following their head coach.

Oklahoma Sooners

If Eric Morris and the Oklahoma State Cowboys don't lock Caleb Hawkins down, the other In-State school has to make a strong push. The Sooners bet on Tory Blaylock, Xavier Robinson, and Jaydn Ott to power the offense, and it backfired as the trio couldn't combine for 1,000 yards. If John Mateer is going to return next season, Oklahoma needs to take pressure off Mateer, and Hawkins is the elite threat that can transform this rushing attack.

Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian's running back room has been decimated this offseason as Tre Wisner, CJ Baxter, Rickey Stewart Jr, and Jerrick Gibson all entered the Transfer Portal. Texas has shown they're willing to pay top dollar, and a star like Caleb Hawkins is the perfect player to bet on. Hawkins can lead the rushing attack for at least the next two seasons while taking a ton of pressure off Arch Manning.