Ever since the end of the 2024 college football season, Texas Tech has become a whole new program. Before the 2025 season, Texas Tech started to go all in on building a roster thanks to alumni Cody Campbell. After the major investment in the roster led to a Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, the Red Raiders have shown no signs of slowing down.

Landing transfers like Brendan Sorsby and David Bailey are massive wins for the program, but in order to make deep Playoff runs, you also need to recruit the High School ranks at a high level. Texas Tech used the 2026 recruiting cycle to sign 5-stars LaDamion Guyton and Felix Ojo, and in the 2027 class they're once again on fire.

Texas Tech adds 5-star Anthony Sweeney to loaded recruiting class

On Monday, Texas Tech picked up another 5-star on the recruiting trail as edge rusher Anthony Sweeney picked the Red Raiders over LSU and South Carolina.

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Anthony Sweeney has Committed to Texas Tech, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 230 EDGE chose the Red Raiders over LSU and South Carolina



“Finna make history”https://t.co/kZ3Vvi3ZR1 pic.twitter.com/9dgWNGkqJa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 13, 2026

Texas Tech has made building through the trenches a priority, and Anthony Sweeney is just the latest example. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Anthony Sweeney is the 20th ranked player in the Country, the 3rd ranked edge rusher in the class, and the top player out of Maryland.

As things currently stand, Texas Tech's defensive line class is loaded as Sweeney joins the Nation's top ranked recruit regardless of position in Jalen Brewster. Joey McGuire and his staff are going to need to hold off several schools to keep Brewster, but if they can the long term trio of Sweeney, Brewster, and LaDamion Guyton is incredibly exciting.

Once Texas Tech matched it's efforts on the recruiting trail, the Red Raiders were going to become a major threat to everyone. Texas Tech now holds the Nation's 2nd ranked recruiting class, and the Red Raiders have everything it takes to shock everyone and land the Nation's top class.