The 5 biggest questions looming over the SEC heading into the college football season

The College Football season is right around the corner, as fall camps will begin around the country in nearly a month. The changes in college football have eliminated some of the excitement we'd see in the past, as the Transfer Portal allows teams to plug their biggest holes. Some of the biggest camp battles no longer exist, but when they do it adds to the chaos of the sport.

The SEC heads into the 2026-27 season under the microscope in the everchanging college football landscape. The Big Ten has planted their flag as the best conference in this era with their National Championship streak. While the SEC hopes to snap the streak and regain their crown, some of their premier programs face massive questions heading into the season.

Camp battles and coaching changes loom large over a critical SEC season

Who replaces Ty Simpson at Alabama?

After a quarterback battle last offseason, Kalen DeBoer is back in familiar territory, as the Crimson Tide hasn't announced a starting quarterback to this point. Ty Simpson is off to the NFL as a 1st round pick, and the biggest question surrounding this team is when a decision will be made at the position.

Austin Mack has the advantage of being the quarterback who relieved Simpson in the Rose Bowl, and he impressed during his brief playing time. Keelon Russell is the 5-star quarterback whom DeBoer signed in his first recruiting cycle, and he showed this is certainly a battle with a stellar showing in the Spring Game.

The decision may be made early in the Summer, later in the Summer, or Alabama could open the season playing both players. The potential of Alabama returning to the College Football Playoff rides on the quarterback position, and it'll be the most interesting battle to watch.

Which quarterback lands Tennessee's starting job?

The Tennessee Volunteers are in a similar position to Alabama, as Josh Heupel is tasked with replacing Joey Aguilar. This offseason, Josh Heupel at least has a longer time period to replace his starter, rather than last year, when Nico Iamaleava left at the end of the Spring. The biggest difference is that Josh Heupel faces far more pressure to nail the decision coming off a disappointing season.

Redshirt Freshman George MacIntrye and true Freshman Faizon Brandon lead the race for the position with a ton of excitement. Colorado transfer Ryan Staub brings experience to the room, but not enough to make him a favorite in the race.

If Tennessee can find a star out of either of their young quarterbacks, it could lift this team into Playoff contention, while a messy season could put Heupel on an even hotter seat.

Can Pete Golding keep momentum moving forward in Oxford?

The Lane Kiffin era officially ends as his cloud no longer looms over Ole Miss, and its now time for Pete Golding to step into the spotlight. While Pete Golding did an outstanding job in the College Football Playoff, Lane Kiffin's departure, and the fact that he built the team loomed large over the team's run.

Most of the key figures return this season, headlined by the electric QB-RB duo of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, with both coming into the year with Heisman potential. Pete Golding certainly put his touch on this team, bringing in big-time transfers on defense in Luke Ferrelli, Jay Crawford, and Joenel Aguero.

The biggest question will be whether Pete Golding can keep the momentum rolling in Oxford in his first full season as a head coach. Lane Kiffin did a ton to get Ole Miss built to succeed in this modern era, and if Golding can win big with the structure Kiffin left behind, he could end up taking the program to the levels his former boss fled Oxford to look for.

What does Vanderbilt look like post Diego Pavia?

Arguably, the biggest story of the past two college football seasons has been the rise of the Vanderbilt Commodores. The biggest driving force behind the Cinderella story has been Diego Pavia, who perfectly fits the role of an undersized quarterback with a massive personality. Clark Lea loses his star quarterback, and now he'll need to replicate the magic.

Clark Lea's greatest achievement may be the successor he landed from Diego Pavia, as he signed the Nation's top ranked quarterback recruit, Jared Curtis. The true freshman will be the Commodores' starter this season, and he carries a ton of pressure from following Pavia, the 5-star status, and the potential of being the hometown hero.

While Jared Curtis will have to carry a ton of pressure, it'll be interesting to see if the rest of the Commodores can follow the blueprint we've seen Clark Lea deploy. More impressive than any of Pavia's magic was the way the Commodores have dominated the line of scrimmage, and if it continues, this team will be more than fine replacing their quarterback.

Can Lane Kiffin make the Playoff in his 1st season at LSU

The biggest story of last season and the offseason was Lane Kiffin deciding to leave Ole Miss as the Rebels were heading to the College Football Playoff to take the LSU job. The reason for the decision was the fact that Kiffin felt LSU set him up better to win championships, even if Ole Miss had had success under his leadership.

After landing their new head coach, LSU spared no expense, allowing Lane Kiffin to spend big on player retention, his coaching staff, recruiting, and the transfer portal. Most head coaches say it takes time to build a winner, but in this era where you can buy a roster overnight, the expectation is to win on a yearly basis.

The Brian Kelly era didn't come close to living up to the expectations, and the LSU fanbase is starving for success. Lane Kiffin will be under the microscope from his fanbase, Ole Miss fans, and the sport as a whole, and he'll need to make a run to the Playoff to quiet all the outside noise.