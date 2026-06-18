The 5 most likely Brendan Sorsby landing spots in the NFL Supplemental Draft

The Brendan Sorsby saga is over, at least at the college football level as the star transfer won't play at the college level. On Monday Night, Brendan Sorsby made the shocking announcement that he'd be entering the NFL Supplemental Draft once the Big 12 conference started to seek action themselves in court.

As Brendan Sorsby pivots to the NFL, he's entering the rarely used Supplemental Draft which hasn't produced a pick since 2019. Given the concerns around Brendan Sorsby's gambling history, he likely won't be picked early, but a team will almost certainly use a Day 3 pick on the signal caller. Heading into the Supplemental Draft, 5 teams make the most sense for Brendan Sorsby.

The 5 best Brendan Sorsby landing spots in the NFL Supplemental Draft

New York Jets

The New York Jets will control the 2027 NFL Draft with 3 1st round picks currently in hand thanks to their sale at the deadline. Geno Smith is set to be the starter while Cade Klubnik is a nice developmental quarterback, but adding Sorsby would be wise. If Sorsby proves to be a capable starter, the team can use it's 3 1st round picks on elite playmakers in a loaded draft to quickly flip the franchise's fortunes.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals moved on from Kyler Murray, and the plan looks to be finding a starting quarterback next offseason. Jacoby Brissett and the team have been at odds over his contract, and bringing in competition could solve that issue. If Sorsby were to pan out, the Cardinals have a solid young core in place that would benefit from paying a low cost rookie quarterback.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins signed veteran Malik Willis to a massive deal this offseason, but the contract was structured so the team could easily move on. Given how much money the Dolphins are paying Tua Tagovailoa not to play for the team, this roster would be best off with a rookie starter. Sorsby can enter the picture with Quinn Ewers and look to impress for the backup role, and the potential to play this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is back for one more season and the Steelers have Will Howard and Drew Allar as developmental backups, but it never hurts to take a swing. Brendan Sorsby can come in and learn a ton from Aaron Rodgers while getting to stay out of the spotlight as a backup. Sorsby will be able to use the whole season to develop before likely stepping into competition for the starting role.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts got promising results out of Daniel Jones before his injury, but it's hard to bank on him returning to solid form after a torn Achilles. As Anthony Richardson nears the end of his rookie contract, it's going to get harder to justify keeping him on the roster as a high upside development project. Brendan Sorsby can come in with a low salary cap hit, and develop behind Jones with the potential to play early if Jones suffers a setback in his recovery.