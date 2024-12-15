The 5 teams with the toughest path to the CFP national championship
The College Football Playoff is here, and the new 12-team format has turned the path to the national championship into a grind like we’ve never seen before.
For some teams, it’s a fight just to survive the gauntlet of opponents they’ll face. Here's a look at the five teams facing the toughest challenges on their journey to glory.
5. Indiana Hoosiers
The Hoosiers had a stellar regular season, but the playoffs aren’t being kind to them. Their opening round is a tough road game against Notre Dame, who comes in on an 11-game win streak. If they survive the Irish, they’ll have to take on Georgia in the quarterfinals—a matchup that could overwhelm even the best teams. And beyond that? Likely Penn State waiting in the semis.
Indiana’s path is stacked against them from the start.
4. SMU Mustangs
SMU’s reward for making the playoff field? A brutal first-round game. They start off with Penn State, a physical team with a history of wearing opponents down and the game will likely be in temperatures much lower than anything the Mustangs have played in before. Even though Boise State is a good draw for the quarterfinals, SMU would likely have Georgia looming in the semifinals.
For a team without deep playoff experience, this is a relentless gauntlet.
3. Oregon Ducks
Being the No. 1 seed doesn’t mean much when your path is this tough. The Ducks could face either Ohio State or Tennessee in their first playoff game—two teams that could easily end their season. And if they survive that clash, a semifinal matchup against Texas seems likely.
By the time Oregon reaches the championship game, they’ll likely have battled through one of the toughest playoff schedules imaginable, even with a bye through the first-round.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Buckeyes open their playoff run at home against Tennessee, which is no walk in the park. Tennessee’s offense could test Ohio State’s defense in ways few teams can. If the Buckeyes get past that game, they’ll face undefeated Oregon in the quarterfinals.
And beyond that, Texas or Georgia could await in the later rounds. Ohio State’s path is filled with powerhouse teams, making every step a challenge.
1. Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee’s road to a title is, without question, the toughest.
First, they face Ohio State in Columbus—a task most teams wouldn’t envy. If they pull off that upset, they head straight into a quarterfinal matchup against undefeated Oregon. Should they survive that, a semifinal showdown with Texas and a championship clash with Georgia could await.
Four games against some of the best teams in college football? That’s a road few could handle.