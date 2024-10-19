The greatest signs at ESPN College GameDay in Austin for Georgia vs. Texas
ESPN College GameDay was on location in Austin to preview the No. 1 Texas Longhorns as they prepare to play host to the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
The Longhorns and Bulldogs are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T., but thousands of passionate Longhorn fans made their to the site early this morning to welcome the hosts of GameDay and create a memorable environment for what will be one of the biggest regular season games in recent history for their program.
As we get prepared for the big matchup tonight, here's a look at some of the best signs made for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday.
Starting off the signs include one taking a shot at UGA, the Bulldog who is typically on the sideline for all Georgia football games. The bulldog won't be making the trip to Austin, though, and rumor has it that it's because of Bevo, the Longhorn at Texas.
Though Bevo won't be getting a hug, it's clear that there was plenty of love between Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso, who made his return to the show and picked the Texas Longhorns to beat Georgia.
Of course, one of the biggest disagreements between Georgia and Texas — the states and not the football teams — has to do with how you cook your favorite meat. Texas can think they have the best brisket, but this next sign is a low blow to the entire state of Georgia.
Just a friendly note here: If you're cooking your brisket in the microwave, please just stay away from brisket.
Finally, we've got a sign dedicated to Kirk Herbstreit's beloved golden retriever Ben. Ben, who has made several trips with Herbstreit to some of the best college football destinations around the country, has been welcomed at every destination, and the same is true for Austin.
We're just a few hours from kickoff for Texas and Georgia, but there are plenty more major matchups happening across the country before we get to this one.
Keep in tuned to Saturday Blitz throughout the day as we give you complete coverage of the top games from around the country.