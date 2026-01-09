The latest DJ Lagway development creates uncertainty in the Transfer Portal

One of the biggest stories of the offseason came far before the Transfer Portal even opened as Florida quarterback DJ Lagway announced his intentions to enter the Transfer Portal upon his season ending. The move put a quarterback with incredible upside on the market making him a potential replacement for several top schools with a need at quarterback.

This week, it appeared that DJ Lagway found his landing spot as he committed to Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears. The announcement came just a day after he sat with Aranda at a Baylor Basketball game, bringing him to play for the same program his father Derek played at. The move seemingly took one of the top targets off the market.

DJ Lagway's plan to visit other schools creates portal questions

On Friday Afternoon, Pete Thamel sent jarring news through the Transfer Portal as he announced that despite giving Baylor a verbal commitment, DJ Lagway planned to visit other schools.

Sources: Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is planning to continue to take visits before officially committing. He had a positive visit to Baylor earlier this week. One program that has consistently expressed interest is Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/IL8PUO5kVA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2026

The news comes as a major shock as it now opens the door for another program to come in and steal DJ Lagway away from Baylor. Landing the former 5-star was a massive win for Baylor as they nabbed the 4th ranked quarterback in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal QB Rankings.

The news comes on the horizon of Ole Miss' loss in the College Football Playoff, and the news that Trinidad Chambliss was denied his request to play another season by the NCAA. Ole Miss is reportedly an option, but they've also been tied to former Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight who's expected to visit this weekend.

Other programs that could show interest include Virginia where Lagway took a visit, LSU who hasn't landed a quarterback to this point, Oregon who may lose Dante Moore to the NFL Draft, and several other programs.