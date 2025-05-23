The strangest voices possible might just save USC vs. Notre Dame rivalry

The USC vs. Notre Dame rivalry is one of the most storied in all of college football, but there are reports that they might be at an impasse.

As with everything in modern college football, the shifting landscape of conferences, TV deals, and the new College Football Playoff structure is putting old traditions at risk.

USC reportedly offered Notre Dame a one-year extension to play in L.A. in 2026, but Notre Dame wants something more long-term. On the surface, it sounds like a logistical hiccup. But underneath, it’s a classic example of how the sport is changing—and not always for the better.

On one hand, matchups like USC vs. Notre Dame are everything that makes college football great. They're big-time, non-conference games that we look forward to. They build character for teams, boost résumés, and keep fanbases engaged no matter the playoff implications. On the other hand, in this new playoff format, a tough non-conference loss could tank a team’s shot at a top-four seed—and that makes some athletic directors nervous.

Notre Dame has its own unique position. As an independent, the Irish have flexibility in scheduling but also pressure to load up their slate with marquee opponents. Having USC locked in annually has always helped. But with the new CFP format reducing the value of strength of schedule in favor of straight seeding, that incentive might be fading.

And what's interesting is the strangest — and possibly, the most powerful — voices might be the ones to save it. According to reports, one USC booster has threatened to take the university out of their will if the rivalry game is canceled.

At a time when college football is becoming more corporate, more calculated, and—let’s be honest—a little more cold, rivalries like this one are the soul of the sport. They don’t just fill seats and sell tickets. They create memories, stir emotion, and keep generations of fans invested.

USC and Notre Dame may not always agree on everything. But if there's one thing they should be able to align on, it’s this: canceling this rivalry would be a tragedy.

