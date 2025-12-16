These 3 programs are the most ideal fits for DJ Lagway

DJ Lagway has decided to transfer from Florida. The talented quarterback never quite reached his potential in two seasons at Florida. Part of it was that Florida struggled on the field the last two seasons. During 2024, Lagway showed some promise as a true freshman. He threw 12 touchdowns and had a QB rating of 154.

This season, he fell off and struggled badly. He threw 16 touchdowns vs. 14 interceptions and a QB rating of 127. He seemed like the classic quarterback trying to do too much to help his team be successful. In the LSU game, he threw 5 interceptions, and most of them were awful throws. Still, Lagway is a talented quarterback, and plenty of teams will be lining up to get him. Below are 3 fits for Lagway.

Lane Kiffin is known as a great quarterback developer. He helped develop Jaxson Dart into a 1st round pick for the New York Giants. This past season illustrates it perfectly. He took Trinidad Chambliss, a former Division 2 player, and developed him into one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC Conference. Kiffin has always been a good developer of quarterbacks, and at LSU, I doubt this will stop. The other thing is that LSU has a huge hole at quarterback, and he would be the guaranteed starter. Plus, LSU has deep pockets to pay him through NIL.

Miami, over the last two years, has gone in the transfer portal and gotten good quarterbacks. 1st was Cam Ward, who transferred from Washington State. He used his one season at Miami to go from a late-round NFL draft pick to the top pick in the NFL Draft. This season, they got Carson Beck from Georgia, and he has had a solid season for Miami. Miami most certainly has the money and resources to land him. Also, Shannon Dawson, Miami’s offense coordinator, is an underrated quarterback developer.

Texas Tech has deep pockets, and they are coming off winning the Big 12, and they could pursue the Texas native to replace Behren Morton. They are probably a quarterback away from winning a National Championship, and a quarterback like Lagway would be perfect. They have committed to the transfer portal and recruiting big-time players, and Lagway would be a big addition.

Wildcard: Oregon

If Dante Moore enters the NFL Draft, they could make a run at Lagway. Under Dan Lanning, he has constantly gone after the best players in the transfer portal. He would be a perfect fit in Oregon, a quarterback they could develop into a good draft pick, like Dante Moore when he transferred into UCLA.