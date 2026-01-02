These 3 schools make the most sense for Tennessee safety Boo Carter in the portal

The Transfer Portal is officially open for business as January 2nd has arrived making the next 14 days a chaotic time in college football. As teams continue to watch their season come to an end, everyone will be hoping to build their roster up in the next 14 days to the point where they can compete for the National Championship.

For teams shopping at the top of the market, Safety Boo Carter is one of the most interesting players to watch. Ranked as the top safety in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Safety Rankings, Carter can bring a high level of play to any defense. In addition to his incredible play on the back end, Boo Carter is a lethal returner who could end up playing offense as well.

These 3 teams should consider pushing for Boo Carter

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack could lose their two starting safeties this offseason as Keon Sabb is out of eligibility while Bray Hubbard will garner NFL Draft interest. Considering the standard of the program along with how talented Alabama will be at cornerback, and they could dip into the safety market. The Crimson Tide have gotten a close look at Boo Carter over the past two seasons, and he could be an instant upgrade over Sabb.

Colorado Buffaloes

When Boo Carter and Tennessee appeared headed for a split during the offseason, the program who kept being mentioned was Colorado. The Buffaloes now have a bigger need at the safety position with standout Tawfiq Byard entering the Transfer Portal. In the past, Boo Carter has expressed a desire to play both ways, and Deion Sanders would be the best coach to make it happen.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Coming out of High School, Ohio State was one of the 5 finalists for Boo Carter, and while there's been staff changes, the interest may still be there. Ohio State is going to lose All American safety Caleb Downs to the NFL Draft where he'll likely be a Top 10 pick. As the Buckeyes look to go on a revenge tour, adding an elite playmaker in Boo Carter to replace Downs should limit the drop off at the position.