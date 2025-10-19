These 4 College Football coaches could be fired before anyone wakes up

This season has the coaching carousel in College Football spinning out of control, as we saw 3 Head Coaches fired after Week 7. When we saw some of the coaches who weren't fired after Week 7, it made Week 8 important to watch as several coaches were on such a severe hot seat that we could see them fired with a terrible showing this weekend.

Among the coaches in the hottest of seats, the only one to pick up a win on Saturday was Billy Napier, but it may have been too little too late. Sunday looks like it could be an active day of firings, and before several fanbases even wake up, we could see 4 head coaches get the axe.

These 4 College Football coaches could be fired on Sunday

The Wisconsin Badgers were shut out for the second week in a row as things continue to spiral out of control for Luke Fickell. This team has clearly taken a massive fall off when it comes to talent level, and every week that Luke Fickell coaches, it becomes clearer this team needs a change. The only reason Wisconsin may not pull the trigger on firing Luke Fickell this weekend, aside from the buyout, is the fact that after the Oregon game, there is a bye week, which would be the perfect time to move on.

The Auburn Tigers came into the season with a ton of hope, and excitement as they added a talented group of transfers to an already talented roster. All of the talent, however, has been wasted by inept quarterback play as it becomes clear that Jackson Arnold is never going to live up to his 5-star hype. Hugh Freeze was on the hot seat last season and at 0-4 in league play Auburn may need to pull the plug.

If buyouts weren’t a thing in College Football, Mike Norvell likely would’ve been fired after the 2-10 season last year. The last time Florida State won an ACC game was back in September of last year as the program has completely unraveled. Saturday night brought a new level of embarrassment as the Seminoles lost in shocking fashion to a terrible Stanford team. Mike Norville has a massive buyout, but at this point, the Seminoles may have to pay it or risk doing serious damage to the program.

Heading into this week, it almost felt like a forgone conclusion that this would be Billy Napier‘s last game leading the Gators as the bye week loomed. While Florida picked up the victory, the entire swamp is chanting "Fire Billy", as the Gators once again didn’t live up to the standard of the program. Between Napier having his family on the field with him before and after the game, and the way he spoke in the post-game press conference, he seemed to know his time in Gainesville had run out.

